A major Disneyland attraction stops for the entire day

When visitors visit Disneyland, they often plan to visit some major attractions. Now that Disneyland Resort is open again, there are e-ticket attractions that guests have been eagerly awaiting to ride for over a year.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland is incredibly popular land and a new addition to the theme park, especially since it has one of the most technologically advanced attractions. Rise of the Resistance has remained as popular as the day it debuted, with guests waking up very early to make sure they can get a boarding pass to ride the attraction.

Unfortunately, attractions may be temporarily closed for a period of a few hours to a few days or more. Today, Rise of the Resistance will not work. When guests join a boarding party on the Disneyland app, they will be greeted with an important update.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is not available today and we will not be able to pick up any recruits. We apologize for the inconvenience. We encourage our guests to explore other areas of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or other Disneyland Park offerings.

Last week, we saw a similar issue show up at Disney World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as the east coast version of the ride was shut down all day.

According to Disneyland Website, this is how the attraction is described:

An attraction on an impressive scale, very impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple driving systems unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Disneyland Resort or anywhere else in the galaxy! Accept a mission from the resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside the Black Spire outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the Resistance spark, the mission is bound to have some unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by a massive First Order Star destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers and even Kylo Ren! You will need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a secretive team of Resistance fighters, including Rey and BB-8, are ready to give you a chance to escape and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Get ready for an exciting and one-of-a-kind adventure! Join the virtual queue to experience it Calling all members of the Resistance! To experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, guests must join the virtual queue, accessible only through the Disneyland mobile app. The distribution deadlines for registering for the virtual queue are every day, 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. In order to give as many guests as possible the opportunity to join the Resistance, each guest cannot enter the virtual queue only once a day. Start the day at Disneyland Park Customers with a valid ticket and theme park reservation who will be starting their day at Disneyland Park can access the virtual queue system through the Disneyland app and search for an available boarding group from 7:00 a.m. the day of their park reservation. This can be done before you leave your hotel, home or any other place you are at that time. You will need to have park tickets linked to your Disney account and applicable theme park reservations. Start the day at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park (with a Park Hopper ticket) To access the virtual queue and check if a group boarding is available from noon onwards, guests must have a valid ticket and park reservation, and be entered into Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park (with a Park Hopper ticket) before noon. Customers starting their day at Disney California Adventure may then enter Disneyland with their Park Hopper ticket after 1:00 p.m. for their boarding party, subject to availability. You will receive a push notification through the Disneyland app if your group is called to return. You will have up to an hour from the time of the alert to get to the entrance to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The only way to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is through the Virtual Queue. No emergency line is available. Access to a boarding group is subject to availability and not guaranteed. Delivery times may be changed or canceled. Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the possibility of experiencing Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

We hope to see the attraction restart tomorrow; However, if you want the most recent information on the attraction, be sure to check out the Disneyland app!

Would you be upset if you found out that Rise of the Resistance was closed the day you visited Disney?