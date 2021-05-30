Let’s talk: the town hall is still closed but you can dance at the abbey. Who is leading the reopening?

City manager Paul Arevalo has announced his retirement. The city attorney has announced his retirement. The mayor has announced his candidacy for the post of county supervisor. The Town Hall has been closed to the public since March 2020.

Today, Palm Springs City Hall announced that its City Hall and other public facilities will reopen to the public this Tuesday, June 1. Beverly Hills City Hall opened almost a month ago on May 3. We certainly don’t feel that our city leaders are eager to reopen City Hall and engage the public.

The West Hollywood Library is open to the public. The DMV is open to the public. Gyms, hair salons and even bars have been given the green light to reopen. All major buildings and businesses in West Hollywood are open for business or have announced plans to reopen. Still, West Hollywood City Hall hasn’t made any public announcements, and residents are heading to City Hall to find locked doors and a sign.

Our $ 20 million plus Robo-garage isn’t making a lot of money these days. There are parking attendants, but few cars. City staff have access to their offices when needed, so parking attendants are staffed even though City Hall is closed.

The mayor of West Hollywood is also running for county supervisor. Four members of the city council could be seen enjoying the 30th anniversary celebration of the abbey. Many municipal officials travel without masks and without social distancing. And yet, the city council has banned public gatherings, canceled the pride parade, postponed national night and Halloween. There seems to be a double standard. It’s okay to go out to ‘Out on Robertson’ and take off your masks and skip social distancing and dance in a crowd, but it’s not okay for city workers to stand behind bulkheads in. plexiglass to greet the public.

Newly appointed city manager David Wilson is also in secret. David Wilson has been nominated but his contract has not yet been finalized or approved by city council. He can’t lead and the current city manager is almost at the door. If it was a private business, the boss would say, “We have to open the doors, pay the rent, get our employees back to work. But City Hall is publicly funded and run by union leaders who have more say than residents.

West Hollywood City Hall is one of the largest employers in the city of West Hollywood. The businesses around City Hall depend on city employees for their business. There are a lot of empty tables at Joey’s Cafe available for breakfast or lunch these days. All you need to do is sit at Joey’s and watch the puzzled residents walk up the ramp to Town Hall to find the locked doors and a sign in many languages ​​directing them in line.

Many residents have told me personally about their problems with a closed town hall. Calls to the town hall but are greeted by an answering machine. City staff working from home don’t always stay on top of these messages, and residents say requests take 24 hours or more to receive a reminder. Some have called me to ask how Flaming Saddles were able to keep a cannabis license inside the Buffer Zone near West Hollywood Park as they never received any responses to messages and emails. Another woman needs help at the counter because she received a letter from her landlord and was scared. Many elderly and disabled residents prefer counter service. Some do not have smartphones or computers and have been completely cut off from effective communication for city services.

WeHoME, is the West Hollywood municipal workers union that represents nearly 200 city employees. This is Local 3339 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). John Erickson, Council member, was the president of the WeHoMe local. And Mayor Horvath is seeking union support and approval for his candidacy for county supervisor. No one is enthusiastic about supporting union leaders that it is time for workers to get back to work.

Let’s face it, Beverly Hills City Hall opened almost a month ago. Their workers face the same conditions. The Beverly Halls City Manager, or City Council, and their City Hall employees are proactive back to work. Why is West Hollywood so far behind in its reopening plans and implementation?

Council member D’Amico spoke at the last city council meeting to request that city council meetings reopen in the city council chamber. This week, I contacted the 5 members of the municipal council to ask them: “Any comment on the reopening of the town hall?”

Council member D’Amico responded first, “We will have an update at the next city council meeting and then maybe July would be the first meeting where council members meet,” he said. it says in a text message.

Council member Shyne then replied, “I am relieved that we seem to be at the end of the pandemic and starting to return to a new normal. The reopening of the town hall will be a necessary additional step towards the recovery. “

Council member Meister then replied: City staff have worked carefully on reopening City Hall and other city facilities. Safety is, of course, our first priority, although I know everyone is ready to return to some normalcy.

Council member Erickson replied: I will refer you to the City Manager for more details, as it is the MC’s job. But what I will say is that we are all anxious to get back to a new normal and the town hall continues to expand its services. Now that we see state mandates rise, further open the economy and see infection rates plummet and vaccination rates rise, our mayoral teams are mobilizing to help our constituents navigate the next phase. recovery and resilience.

Mayor Horvath replied: The city manager has already stated that the reopening of the town hall begins in June. I look forward to welcoming the people to Town Hall – both staff and the public – in a safe and thoughtful way to accomplish the work of the Town.

Let’s take the next step on the road to recovery. It’s time to announce that West Hollywood City Hall is open for business. Email your thoughts to [email protected] Tell them what you think.