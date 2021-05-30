Nick Lachey got permission from Dave Grohl for the cover of ‘Masked Singer’





Foo Fighters’ 2007 single “The Pretender” recently gained additional recognition when the masked singer known as The Piglet The masked singer rocked it in front of a panel of very energetic judges on the FOX series. As it was later revealed, the Piglet was none other than 98-degree pop star and singer Nick Lachey, who says he contacted Dave Grohl before the performance. “I’m a huge rock fan – a huge Zeppelin fan, a huge Foo Fighters fan – and ironically, Dave Grohl’s kids and my kids went to school together,” Lachey revealed to Yahoo. “So I know Dave and I wanted to do this song, and I went to see him and I said, ‘Hey man, will you, would you bless that?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, man – but you gotta kill him!’ The singer says, “I really felt the pressure to go out there and do it justice. … I was afraid he would say no, and I kind of put that disclaimer, like, ‘Hey man, I totally understand if you don’t want to do this, but I have to ask you, is will you clarify that for me? ‘And he said,’ I’m calling management now. Made. Just make sure you kill him. So I get my marching orders from Dave, and I did my best to get out there and kill him. When asked if he heard Dave’s response after the performance, Lachey replied, “Well he said he liked it! But what is he going to say to me: “You massacred him”? He’s still talking to me, so I have to assume I didn’t hurt him too much. … This has always been one of my favorite songs, and it was just a way of doing something different that we hadn’t seen on The masked singer before, like a heavy and punchy rock song. And sung by a piglet with a rotating propeller. What is better than this? “ “The Pretender” reached number 1 on the Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts and was the first single from the 2007 album Foo Fighters, Echoes, silence, patience and grace. This is a double platinum single certified by the RIAA in the United States Nick Lachey performs “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters as Piglet on The masked singer The 40 best cover songs of 2020







