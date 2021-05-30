Deep in Hollywood: Sara Ramirez

Grey’s AnatomyStar Sara Ramirez, who recently came out as non-binary (pronouns she / they), has been cast as Not Samantha Jones on HBO Gender and city to restart, And just like that They will take on the role of a character named Che, a queer, non-binary comic book and podcast host (whom Carrie appears regularly). Che’s interactions with Charlotte and Miranda remain to be seen.

But for now, we’re going to be the fans we’ve always been, and offer a quiet hope that the character’s presence will be an opportunity for the SATC franchise to finally revamp its own long-standing reputation for less than evolved on expressions of sexuality outside the realm of straight white women and that once one of them briefly dated a lesbian (this hope includes also non-binary POC creatives working behind the scenes, in the manner of Pose, to keep it real). And while we’re making a wishlist, we’d also love to see Che in some edgy outfits, otherwise it won’t really be SATCnow is he going?

Dear tweets biopic news, and we cling to every word

When you follow Cher on Twitter, you get used to saying even wrapped up in her personal style of disseminating information and opinions. Emojis, ellipses, and caps lock are common. This is how you know Cher doesn’t entrust her tweets to an assistant, and that only makes her more perfectly glorious.

For example, this press release, to which you can choose to add your own editorial ratings (or not): “Ok Universal is doing a biopic with my friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING THEY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S, AND MY DEAR DEAR FRIEND 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH WILL 2 WRITE !! FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN, SUSPECT, TO NAME A FEW FILMS IS. ”And now you know as much as we do about the upcoming biopic on the cultural icon life, produced by Mamma Mia! producers Judy Cramer and Gary Goetzman. Will it be a musical like a jukebox The Cher Show? Who will play the star? Will there be serious reflection on his roller-disco phase? And can we watch it today? and if not, why not? Universal, the universe is waiting for you to bring this into theaters.

Civil rights doc Hate Peter Tatchellcome to netflix

From executive producers Elton John and David Furnish comes a movie about a man you might not know: Hate Peter Tatchell, a documentary focusing on the work of 69-year-old British queer human rights organizer Peter Tatchell. Tatchell co-founded the UK direct action group OutRage! and committed acts of civil disobedience for decades (beaten by neo-Nazis in Moscow and the guards of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in the process). During his career he found himself at the center of controversy and battled fiercely anti-queer politicians and laws, but he kept going.

Written and directed by Christopher Amos, the film will feature archival interviews, a conversation between Ian McKellen and Tatchell, as well as interviews with the likes of activist Angela Mason and actor Stephen Fry. He will also follow Tatchell as he stages a demonstration at the FIFA World Cup to protest the brutal treatment of LGBTQ people in Russia and Chechnya. And it all drops on Netflix on June 20 to make you proud.

Take a Road trip to Reunion with the original cast of Queer eye

Miss Thom, Ted, Kyan, Jai and Carson? It’s healthy and normal. Back in the 2000s on Strange eye for the straight guythey gave some straight allies a chance to be cooler for a while, cook a nice meal, and throw in the futon, and it was all extremely soft (although by the time they made this poor guy’s back waxed bear is always a pain in our heart).

Now you can watch them again together in the unique special Reunion Road Trip: a strange eye for the straight guy a! The original “Fab Five” will assemble, like the Avengers, to remember, reflect and, of course, makeover one of their own. It’s Jai’s 40th birthday, and apparently he needs a bit of zhuzhing (at least that’s the story we’re being told, does that matter?) The series is part of the E! Network’s four-part series featuring castings from popular series such as All my children, a different world and Scrubs, and following the Real World: Coming Home series, our appetite for this sort of thing has increased. We’ll be looking and applying moisturizing masks on June 17th.

Romeo San Vicente smells like several Aesop skincare products at once.