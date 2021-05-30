Erin and Ben Napier welcome their second baby





Hometown Stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier officially welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into the world recently. HGTV personalities confirmed the news to PEOPLE and shared their little one’s name. This is the second child of Erin and Ben, who are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Erin. On Sunday, Erin and Ben confirmed to PEOPLE that they welcomed their second daughter, whom they named Mae. As for the meaning of his name, the newborn is named after Erin’s Aunt Mae. On Friday, Erin and Ben welcomed baby Mae. The two told the post about the newest addition to their family, “While we’re excited to have another daughter to love, we’re more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They are already so in love with each other! “ On Instagram, Erin confirmed the arrival of the couple’s second daughter. She posted a photo collage on the social media platform, which featured her husband posing with baby Mae. The Home Town star kept her caption for the post simple, writing “Mae” with a pink heart emoji and tagging Ben’s Instagram account. Erin and Ben first revealed that they were expecting another child just over a month ago. At the time, they teased that an upcoming Home Town episode would be special. Not only did the episode in question feature Ben’s brother, Jesse, and his wife, Lauren, it also starred Ben and Erin delivering the exciting news of their growing family. After the episode aired, Erin confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a video about her family. Her video accompanied a touching caption in which she explained that she and Ben wanted their daughter Helen to grow up with a sibling. “By now most of you know that in a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums. Much like Helen, her little sister made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now and I am deeply grateful that we spent almost 8 months keeping this news just for our family and close friends, ”wrote the mother of two at the time. She continued to share that she and Ben had the idea of ​​having another child after seeing her father and uncle interact while visiting her grandmother’s grave. Erin added, “Two men with many differences made each other stronger. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. The siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. “







