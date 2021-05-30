Breaking Hollywood, with model Natalia Elenkina

How Hollywood is difficult to penetrate, even for the brightest star.

As the recent pandemic has forced many of us to diversify, our thoughts turn to the celebrities who regularly visit us back home. One such celebrity is Natalia Elenkina, having developed her brand through Instagram.

Sitting on her 56,000 IG followers, Natalia was raised from a 9-5 life in Russia to an international jet set with a stunning aesthetic and universal appeal. Natalia has been a model for a few years now, but Instagram has skyrocketed her brand and personality to go out of this world and the big names in fashion are starting to pay attention.

From the small Russian town to the big screen

Miss Elenkina is a shapely Russian girl. She comes from a humble background where her parents did their best and are incredibly proud of the young woman she has become. During her high school years, Natalia realized that she was different or rather, people often treated her differently from others.

Men spoke to me more than my friends. A lot of girls in high school didn’t like me because guys liked it. Looking back, I know the behavior is jealousy. Back then, when I was a young girl, I would come home upset and ask my mom why she hated me.

It’s hard to believe, but being this pretty has its downsides. After leaving high school, Natalia worked a 9-5 job, just like the rest of us. One day, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram and her little world has turned upside down.

Overnight, Natalia became an Instagram sensation. With her phone ringing off the hook, she was sure to take advantage of the buzz and repeat her actions, riding the wave of success by posting a series of selfies, all better than the previous ones. In the end, the brands saw her, the customers followed her, and Natalia didn’t look back.

Natalia Elenkina in Hollywood ???

Spied on the Hollywood Sign in a recent Tik Tok video, it became apparent that Natalia Elenkina is walking from our phones to our screens. Migrating might be just what this rising star needs. In a world where we are all forced to retrain, it will be heartwarming to see the glitterati do the same.

Natalia herself awaits her silence on all of the above. When asked why she was in Hollywood, Miss Elenkina just shrugged and gave us one of her famous winning smiles. We know she has good English skills and we are sure she heard us. The only other scenario we can imagine that doesn’t tell us why she’s in Hollywood is if she’s in negotiations with a movie company. Were tingling with excitement, desperate to find out.