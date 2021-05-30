HGTV’s Erin, Ben Napier Welcomes Baby Girl Mae: See First Photos





HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier add a new addition to their home: a little girl named Mae. Erin Napier announced Sunday the arrival of her family on Instagram with a series of polaroid photos of a newborn baby with the caption “Mae”. People The magazine exclusively reported that the baby arrived on Friday morning. “While we are delighted to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They are already so in love with each other,” the couple said in one. communicated to People. USA TODAY has contacted Napier representatives for further confirmation. He is the second child of the Napiers, who married in 2008 and have been on their home improvement show “Home Town” since 2016. They also have a 3-year-old daughter named Helen. HGTV’s official Instagram account congratulated the family on their newborn baby, commenting “Welcome to the HGTV Mae family!” on Erin Napier’s message on Sunday. People come to visit Laurel every day:Ben and Erin Napier welcome HGTV fans to their ‘hometown’ Erin Napier said on social media in April that their family will be adding “another little face to our personal videos and photo albums” in “a few weeks.” “Just like Helen did, her little sister made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I am deeply grateful that we spent almost 8 months keeping this news just for our family and friends. loved ones, ”she wrote in a April 11 post. “We are so grateful. Even in our celebration, I think of the expectant parents who are expecting their own babies. For many this can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray the strength for you if this is where you are. God answers in his time, not ours, terribly difficult as that can be. Sending so much love to you today. “







