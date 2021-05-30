Bollywood celebrities and their Hollywood look-alikes





Although research suggests that every person has 6 other lookalikes in the world, it would be hard to imagine a situation where you come across them at random. However, our Bollywood celebrities, due to their fame and popularity, find it a bit easier to find their lookalikes. For some, they didn’t have to look very far. Hollywood itself has so much many celebrities that look suspiciously like our favorites from this part of the world, we had to make a list. How much do you agree with? Let us know in the comments below. 1. Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper Many fans of the two celebrities were quick to point out the facial similarities. If the hairstyles were to be changed, we probably wouldn’t be able to spot the difference.

Image Credit: Instagram / HrithikRoshan + Legwendary Pictures 2. Arbaaz Khan and Roger Federer While Roger does not technically fit into the Hollywood celebrity category, this comparison has been made several times by Bollywood fans. You can’t ignore this one.

Image Credit: Instagram / ArbaazKhanOfficial + RogerFederer 3. Ranbir Kapoor and Ryan Gosling + Simon Helberg That’s okay, but fans often think of Ranbir as Ryan and Simon — Howard’s child in love with The Big Bang Theory.

Image Credit: Dharma Productions + CBS + Gran Via 4. Katrina Kaif and Cobie Smulders Even though they’re not 100% twins, these two could really make you think they’re at least sisters! 5. Dia Mirza and Anne Hathaway You have to be honest, they look a bit alike, don’t they? Their big and beautiful eyes and pointed nose are so close.

Image Credit: Instagram / DiaMirzaOfficial + Amazon Studios 6. Emraan Hashmi and Colin Farell We didn’t know these two actors looked alike until we saw their photos side by side. Have been shaken!

Image Credit: Instagram / CollinFarrell + Viacom 18 7. Abhay Deol and Mark Ruffalo We weren’t ready for this comparison! Abhay and Mark definitely look like brothers, if not twins for sure.

Image Credit: UTV Motion Pictures + Dan Zukovic Main image credit: Instagram / DiaMirzaOfficial + Waverly Films

