Cody Simpson opens up about his past relationship with Miley Cyrus







“60 minutes” Following his breakup with Miley Cyrus in August 2020 after 10 months of unity and 10 years of friendship, Cody Simpson has remained silent. So far. For an episode of the Australian edition of “60 Minutes”, Simpson who moved on with model Marloes Stevens frankly discusses his time with Miley, saying, “I had known her for a long time then.” Karl Stefanovic, referring to the dangers of dating one of the world’s most famous women, jokingly asks Simpson, “What were you thinking ?!” “She had acted a bit like a not like a mentor, but she was always a hyper-creative person. We went from good friends to having a lot of the same friends to be together for a while,” the singer responds. .

See the story Miley had confirmed the couple’s split in August on Instagram Live, saying, “Right now, two halves cannot be one whole and we are individually working on ourselves to become the people we want to be, just like everyone else. at this age.. We just decide who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives, and so, don’t make a dramatic fuss if next week we go out together, buy pizza. We’re friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so don’t do something wrong. “ The two had a lot in common, including their former status as teenage idols who were always more comfortable identifying as singer-songwriters. They would have remained good friends after the split.

See the story Cody is currently training in hopes of representing his native Australia as a swimmer at the 2024 Olympics. Aussie tall swimmer Grant Hackett recently said he had seen enough to predict with confidence that Simpson would win a place.

