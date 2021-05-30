The one where Joey becomes Ireland’s favorite uncle

SOMETIMES Irish Twitter can be a bit of a dumping ground for virtue flaggers, conspiracy theorists, superstars and dyed-in-the-wool trolls.

Every now and then, Irish Twitter really goes above and beyond and becomes a field of triumph. And this weekend, if you weren’t on Twitter and didn’t care about the Matt LeBlanc-related action, were you really on Twitter?

Small recap, in case you have spent a weekend without a screen: the Friends a reunion special aired over the weekend, and there was a lot to discuss. Whod thought that the real actors of Friends would be more relatable than the characters of Friends? What about that failed Aniston / Schwimmer crush, eh? And why did David Beckham have more time than the people who played Richard, Gunther and Janice?

But Ireland was only interested in a takeaway Friends meeting. Namely, how Joey Tribbiani became Ireland’s favorite uncle.

Dressed in a striped black shirt with short sleeves and gelled hair in a pointed silver quiff, actor Matt LeBlanc looks like a man who has lived well and happily for the past two decades. And, as social media users correctly deduced, the actor exuded some serious energy from the uncle.

Arms folded and appearing lost in thought as his former co-stars recollected, LeBlanc offered, according to Twitter user Richie Morgan, his Da sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans performance. To be honest, it was a more than clever resemblance.

Another Twitter user named Ian made a shrewd observation: Matt Le Blanc looks like a guy you’ll end up having a deep conversation with in the resident bar after a wedding. Ten pints deep and it gives you the best advice you’ll ever have. You will never see him again, but his wise wisdom will remain with you forever. A gentleman.

Soon the idea took off and everyone had an Irish uncle-ism on hand. And a very, very precise picture started to surface.

There’s the uncle of a certain age, background, and worldview who asks you, a little skeptically, if you still have a boyfriend, and gives you a pure gyp when you say something like Actually, I have a partner.

You’re still writing / playing / music, aren’t you? is his coded way of telling you that you should get a good sane job (maybe teaching).

He’s got stuck in his ways and won’t have any of your snowflakes.

This is the man who sent you for a prize with his winning ticket to the church raffle, and shouted the place until you picked up the bottle of whiskey.

You have great affection for him, but my boy does the man know how to shrink you down to the waist. Here’s the thing about the Irish uncle and why he went viral on Twitter. It’s a much under-represented and yet instantly recognizable trope.

The Irish uncle, just like LeBlanc, also looks like a man who lived well and happily (mostly because he did). There’s always the lingering idea, or rather the hope, that it’s still very well understood, which is where the stylish shirt and hair gel come in.

But what makes an Irish uncle so special is that he is a man who is perfectly nice to you, yet under no pressure to be in love with you.

You are family, but there is enough distance there that he can give you ribs. He does not give two hoots on the subtleties spared.

He probably knew you since you were a glint in his brother’s eyes, and heck didn’t have any of your ideas about being an adult.

He has known you ever since you were chatting about wrestling / Barbie / Take That / Pokemon, and becoming vice president of a start-up or a lawyer, you will always be, in the eyes of Irish uncles, that boring five. . year-olds who got their pants wet at a wedding and / or cried at inappropriate times.

More than anything, the reason the Matt LeBlanc meme came to life this weekend is because we badly needed a dollop of this lovely, heartwarming warmth.

We came together as a tribe, bonded to the uncles who were both the bane and the heroes of our lives, and made Matt LeBlanc, an actor on one of America’s most beloved sitcoms, the favorite uncle. of all.

It was an unforeseen side effect of the Friends reunion, but it was glorious.

Bow down, Twitter. It made me laugh more than Friends in any case.