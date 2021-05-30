These actors were discovered in a truly unique way

From prison to pizzeria, these stars have been discovered in unexpected places.

Not everyone follows the traditional path to glory! While some actors move to Hollywood and spend their time meeting agents and auditioning for roles, other actors are a little more fortunate. In fact, sometimes opportunities just fall in the lap of unsuspecting future celebrities.

Future stars like Natalie Portman and Norman Reedus were simply in the right place at the right time when they were noticed by an agent or a scout. From there, they took an accelerated path to fame by signing with managers or being recommended for major auditions. While these celebrities might have been a bit lucky, they certainly took advantage of the opportunity given to them.

Read on to find out how these stars were discovered.



Everett Collection Chris Pratt’s Fake Parks & Recreation Band Mouse Rat releases real album

See the story

1. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt was discovered while waiting for tables at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Hawaii! Despite being from Minnesota, he ended up on the island after dropping out of college and doing odd jobs in various places. One evening at a restaurant, he ended up serving actress and director Rae Dawn Chong and decided to tell her about his acting ambitions. She ended up putting it in her movie “Cursed Part III” and although it was never released, it prepared Chris for his acting career.

“I was like, ‘You’re in the movies, right? I always wanted to be in the movies. ‘ She said, “You are cute. Do you play?” I was like, damn, “Real fucking action! Put me in a movie!” The moment she told me she was taking me to Los Angeles, I knew. I was like, ‘This is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life,’ “said Chris Weekly entertainment.



Getty Jennifer Lawrence is really excited about J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s reunion

See the story

2. Charlize theron

When Charlize Theron was 19, she was studying ballet in New York City. Unfortunately, her knees gave way and she had to shift her professional aspirations to the actress. She moved to LA but when she arrived she was struggling to secure roles and was living off the money from a series of catalog modeling jobs. Things came to a head one day when she was trying to cash a check for a job in New York and the bank teller refused to give her the money because it was coming from outside the ‘State. Charlize discussed her case with the clerk to no avail – but things ended up working out anyway.

“I was trying to cash my last check from a modeling job in New York, but since it was an out-of-state check the bank wouldn’t accept it – and I really needed it. silver. So I started pleading with this cashier. to help me … If I hadn’t cashed that check I wouldn’t have had a place to sleep that night … I was begging and begging, and a gentleman came and tried to help … What I did not know was that I was auditioning for a guy who would end up being my manager. When I left, the man who had helped me gave me his card. He said: ‘If you’re interested I’ll represent you,’ Charlize said Oprah.



Getty / Everett Charlize Theron still wants to die hard reboot with an interest in female love

See the story

3. Jennifer lawrence

When Jennifer Lawrence was a young teenager, she was discovered by a model scout while on vacation in New York City. The scout took a picture and she gave him her mother’s phone number. Very soon her mother got a call that the agents wanted to meet Jennifer. Even though she hadn’t previously considered a career in entertainment, Jennifer says she suddenly got the idea.

“On the cab ride from the hotel room, I decided that I didn’t want to be a model, that I actually wanted to be an actress, and I would only sign with an agency if they let me audition for advertisements and act too. I don’t know where it came from. And one of them gave me a script, to audition the next day, and I read the script and it was the first time that I had a feeling like, “I understand that. This is the first time I ever understood anything. I was 14 years old, ”said Jennifer Vanity Fair.



Getty Celebrities who became real life heroes

See the story

4. Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus’ rise to fame can be attributed to a drunken evening. After moving to Los Angeles for a relationship that didn’t work out, Norman took a job at a motorcycle store. The job didn’t work out either and after being fired a friend took Norman out for a night out, where he got a little too drunk. Her drunkenness eventually caught the attention of a man who offered her a seat in a room and from there things took off.

“I drank way too much and started yelling at a group of people. And then someone approached me to be in a room … They said, ‘You’ll be the understudy’ so I thought I would never even have to go And I went out the first night because that the guy did not show up … A lady from the audience who is now in casting … started sending [me] and I booked stuff and kept going, Norman said on “Tonight’s show. “



RLJE Movies Lonnie Chavis of The Water Man on his work with David Oyelowo, talks about us (Exclusive)

See the story

5. Danny trejo

Before Danny Trejo became an actor, he served prison time for various offenses. While incarcerated, Danny became a boxing champion in prison and when he was finally released he began a career as a youth addiction counselor. Many years later, he got a call from one of the young men he was counseling, who said he was surrounded by drugs at work and needed help.

When he arrived he was surprised to find that he was actually on the set of the “Runaway Train” and that the movie was going to feature a scene where a character was fighting in a boxing match in prison. On top of that, a fellow ex-convict acknowledged Danny from his time spent boxing in prison and very soon he was offered a role in the movie and the opportunity to train other actors in the sport!



TooFab / AP Danny Trejo calls on Latin pop stars to give hope to migrant children at the border (Exclusive)

See the story

6. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson was literally discovered on the steps of her house. Rosario was hanging out on her porch in New York City when she was approached by “Kids” director Larry Clark and writer Harmony Korine. The duo were on the scene in search of the film in which they sought to play non-actors. Rosario auditioned and landed the role, launching her acting career.

“Larry said he was doing his first movie and would I be interested. And Harmony was jumping up and down, like, ‘Oh my God, I wrote this character for you without even m ‘Realize it. I didn’t even know you. You’ you’re perfect for this character, you have to come in, ‘she said. Stunned.



Getty Moby responds to Natalie Portman controversy: ‘You’re asking me to open a box of worms’

See the story

7. Alden ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich made his Hollywood debut with a fun video that aired during a bat mitzvah. When he was a teenager he signed on to be in the short film which was played at his friends party and it turns out that Steven Spielberg was a participant in the big event. Despite the comedic nature of the video, Steven saw something in Alden and helped him jumpstart his career.

“If I had had any idea that someone would see this, I probably wouldn’t have. It’s really funny that he could glean anything from that,” Alden said. Vanity Fair.



Getty Mandy Moore shares inspiration for baby name, incredibly touching blanket made by husband

See the story

8. Charlie hunnam

Charlie Hunnam’s career began with a daring move to a shoe store during the Christmas season. Teenage Charlie was in the holiday spirit when he went shopping for last minute gifts in his hometown of Newcastle, England. When he noticed an older woman staring at him from across the store, he decided to give her a joking kiss – and she ended up approaching him. It turns out that she was the production manager of the English teen drama “Byker Grove”.

“I was obviously in a good mood – it was Christmas Eve and I was a little drunk – so I just gave him a kiss. She was older than me but she just smiled a little then she came up to me and I asked if I had ever considered playing … and I said I was already in school film industry and that it was my ambition to always work in the film industry, “Charlie said on”Living with Kelly and Ryan. “



Getty Mandy Moore slams reporter for canceling interview after refusing to talk about past abuse

See the story

9. Mandy moore

Mandy Moore has a FedEx employee to thank for her rise to fame. When she was only 14, she rented a studio to record a demo and was heard by the employee making a delivery. As it turns out, the man also got to know the Urban A&R manager at Epic Records through mutual friends and his demo was sent to the label.

“I had no idea at the time, but he spoke to the studio managers and they all decided to send this unfinished demo. I can’t imagine how terrible it must have been, as I had never been in a recording studio before. ..I got a call to meet a great guy from A&R who had come down from New York. The reunion was the same day as my back-to-high school football game, and I was more concerned with making sure this reunion happened on time so I could hang out with my friends! It was so beyond my comprehension that it could lead to a career. I was 14 years old! But, I ended up signing a recording contract, “said Mandy In the shining.



Everett Collection Thor: Love and Thunder Puts Photos On Costume Upgrades For Chris Hemsworth And Chris Pratt

See the story

10. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman was just 10 when she was spotted by a model recruiter eating pizza with her mom at a restaurant. She already had an interest in the performing arts so when she was approached she was initially on board. Although she considered modeling, Natalie says she asked to be hooked up with their acting agents because she didn’t want to be constantly judged by her appearance. Fortunately, they obliged.