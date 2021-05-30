Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Hollywood owners of Wrexham, fire club manager





Wrexham’s new Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pulled the trigger on the club manager. Dean Keates has been sacked by the Welsh club after failing to make the play-offs, although fate is in their hands ahead of the last game of the season. Wrexham missed a spot in the National League top seven by just one point. But they found themselves unable to break Dagenham and Redbridge on the last day of the season, drawing 1-1, allowing Bromley to get ahead of them in the table. A-List cast Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham earlier this season in one of the most incredible sports takeovers in recent memory.





(Image: TWITTER – RYAN REYNOLDS)

Their goal is to lead Wrexham through the ranks and send them back to the Football League for the first time in 14 years. But now they have decided to make their first big decision as owners. McElhenney and Reynolds said: We would like to thank Dean, Andy and Carl for all their efforts on behalf of the Club under sometimes difficult circumstances. We are committed to returning the Club to the EFL as soon as possible and believe that a change of manager will give us the best chance of achieving this goal. Dean, Andy and Carl will always be welcome at the Club.



(Image: Getty Images)

Reynolds and McElhenneys’ mission statement, released after their buyout was announced, set three clear goals – and hinted at the fun ahead for fans. They want to invest in a permanent training facility, explore the racetrack renovation, and they brazenly added that they aim to always beat their rivals Chester. But Reynolds and McElhenneys Wrexham’s journey might not be as smooth as they had hoped after this weekend’s outcome. Keates, who was in his second period as Wrexham manager, returned to the club in 2019 after a season at the helm of Walsall. It’s unclear if Reynolds and McElhenney have an ideal replacement in mind.







