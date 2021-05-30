Bollywood actors who would be perfect for a Hindi remake of Friends

It took fifteen years for the cast of Friends to come together for a show that completely blew us away. We cried, we laughed, we even jumped and cheered alongside the cast as they remembered the good old days they had together during the filming of Ten Seasons.

As the series continues to be our favorite on the watch list, we imagine what it would be like to have a remake of this classic sitcom starring beloved Bollywood actors. We look back and remember Monica’s perfectly cooked lasagna and her need to clean up, Rachel’s evolution from a spoiled upscale girl to an independent woman, Phoebe finding normal in her crazy life, Chandler overcoming his fear of commitments, Ross finding the love that stays forever and Joey finding his passion in his job. With all of this, we choose 6 actors who would be perfect as a makeover of these characters in the Hindi version of the series. Scroll down to see our choices.

Deepika Padukone as Monica Geller

She was well groomed, she liked things perfectly and she could go from sensitive to fiery in the blink of an eye. Yes, we think this description works perfectly for Deepika Padukone and the beloved Friends hostess, Monica Geller. From the start of the show we saw Monica as the center of the group, she livened up the parties, she was stylish but kept the classic, she only aged like fine wine as the show went on. and of course, she liked to be prim and proper at all times. We associate all of these traits with Deepika and she has presented several beautifully on screen before. Mix in a bit of Piku’s responsibility, Veronica’s sass from Cocktails, Naina’s dreamy eyes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tara’s search for Tamasha’s true love and we have the perfect Monica in Deepika Padukone. What do you think?

Alia Bhatt as Rachel Green

Rachel Green was the baby of the group but she could totally own the room whenever she wanted. She’s taken small steps to become the perfect independent woman and we believe Alia Bhatt can play that role with confidence. They both have that cherished aura, but will take you into a fight if need be. If we had to choose from the characters of Alia that make her like Rachel, we would say Shanaya’s style of Student of the Year, Ananya’s survival instinct from 2 States to do it yourself, the Kaira’s philosophy from Dear Zindagi and finally, that of Gullu Boy. The ferocity of Safeena. On top of that, we’ve already seen the lovely rapport Deepika and Alia share offscreen, so it’ll be fun to watch them play their best friends / roommates in this Hindi version of the classic sitcom.

Anushka Sharma as Phoebe Buffay

We couldn’t think of a better fit than Anushka Sharma to play the character of eccentric Phoebe Buffay. Anushka Sharma’s nonchalance in any role will come in handy in trying out the more complex yet lovable character in Friends. Phoebe is the only friend we can count on. She has her own strange way and she finds joy in the little things in life. Her motto is clear, friends above all because she had no family to love growing up. She’s had the fun sets, the weird stories in her cat, and the strangest reaction to people around her. All of this makes Anushka seem like a perfect fit. She’s often played the dramatic, hilarious, sorted Girl Next Door and we think she cracks Phoebe pretty easily. More so, Anushka has described herself as weird and awkward in public so many times it was easy to see Phoebe in her for this overhaul.

Ranbir Kapoor as Chandler Bing

We have to say, since Deepika was Monica, we were thrilled to have this full on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. The two have created magic onscreen so many times, it was only right that their chemistry turned into Monica and Chandler’s fairytale love story. Chandler is the one with all the jokes and jokes. Her humor is her defense mechanism and her charm comes from her discreet presence and her ignorance of her sensuality. He is sometimes clumsy but he is also someone who can take his responsibilities head-on. He’s a lover but he likes to put on a hard front because he’s a softie on the inside. He is attentive and we can ask him for advice when needed. Plus, he’s a real friend who’ll always be there for you … with a few practical jokes up his sleeves, of course. We think Ranbir would bring an Indian version of Chandler to life with great ease and unmatched charm.

Varun Dhawan as Joey Tribbiani

It’s the most fun, but don’t take his friendship, his food, and his flirtation lightly. He may pass out your daughter and you wouldn’t even know what hit you. Joey Tribbiani is the bad good boy we all love and adore and he has the sexy quotient to the max. Varun Dhawan, well, it fits the bill perfectly. The charm, the smirk that can make you blush and that pretty face, we’d be totally laughing if Varun asked us how we were. He is also the man of women and we don’t have to tell you how many hearts Varun Dhawan broke after his marriage, do we? So yes, it’s settled, Varun Dhawan is our Joey and we like it.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Ross Geller

He has the job, he has the bills paid on time, he has this passion for the job and he has this complicated relationship with his ex-wife who is a lesbian to work with. Ross Geller is a mix of how a man can be so sorted while still having the strangest problems to solve in life. But Ross kept us going with the way he took life with a pinch of salt everything in his knee. Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have that calm and chaos in his acting that would make him the perfect Ross. We would love to see his chemistry with Alia playing Rachel in this fictional remake and it would be fun Ayushmann to be “good” as he plays the sensitive but creepy Ross whose sandwich you never touch.