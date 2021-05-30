American Shakespeare Center Gears Up For Actors’ Renaissance Summer Season | New





STAFF REPORT

STAUNTON, VA The American Shakespeare Center kicks off its 2021 Actors Renaissance summer season with a trio of classics: Macbeth, Henry V and Alls Well That Ends Well later this summer. In its return to live performances, ASC productions are newly led by a cohort of actor-managers: Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston and Zoe Speas. In keeping with the tradition of early modern theater and the critically acclaimed and popular practice of presenting selections of actor-led Renaissance actors each year, this season’s plays were selected and performed by performers. actors-managers, and the performances will be actors led in an atmosphere of extraordinary collaboration. Macbeth will star company veteran Chris Johnston (he / him) as the power-hungry Macbeth; Johnston played 23 seasons and over 160 roles with ASC. Zoe Speas (she / they), a 10-season veteran with ASC, will play the plot Lady Macbeth, Brandon Carter (he / he) the doomed Banquo and Jeremy West (he / him) the magically touched Macduff in this tale of murder and madness. West, a versatile actor with past performances in the UK and US, also serves as ASC’s battle captain / director. Macbeth’s performances began on May 13 at the new ASC outdoor venue in Rose Terrace at Mary Baldwin University. The cast of Henry V and the armies of England will be led by Brandon Carter, considered the first black man in the United States to play the main character in the three story pieces devoted to his journey to the throne (Henry IV, parts 1 and 2 and Henry V). Carter has played seven seasons with ASC and has performed around the world, from Johannesburg’s famed Market Theater to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to the Kennedy Center, the Apollo, and the Harlem Classical Theater. In a play rich in memorable characters, Chris Johnston portrays the swaggering pistol, John Harrell (he / him) the faithful Welshman Fluellen. The centuries-old Shakespearean practice of dubbing in which actors play multiple roles is well exposed in this production: Meg Rodgers (she / she) plays five roles including the boastful Dauphin and Princess Katherine, whom Henry courts; and newcomer Meme Garca (they / them) play the cowardly soldier Nym, the maid of honor to the hot-headed Princess Katherines Alice and Orleans. John Harrell is celebrating his 28th season with ASC and has played over 200 roles, including Falstaff in Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2 and Iago in Othello, both in the 2020 season. Meme Garcas’ journey to ASC includes scholarship Fulbright and roles at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Intiman Theater Festival. Henry V begins June 17 at ASC’s iconic Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only recreation of Shakespeares’ inner theater.

