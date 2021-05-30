“Can I play this?” Co-founder on the Accessibility Challenge for Gamers – The Hollywood Reporter

“Can I play this?” This is a question players with disabilities face pretty much every time they choose a new game. It is also the name of robust accessibility. Resource co-founded by activist and writer Courtney Craven to provide a platform for voices in need. There are reference guides. There are accessibility reviews. There are workshops on diversity, equity and inclusion. And on a more personal note, there are pieces that explore How? ‘Or’ What and Why some people play the games they do.

It all started in 2014, when Craven took a 15-year hiatus from video games. “Games weren’t for adults when I was a kid,” they remember Hollywood journalist. “I walked away from them for a while.” Then Craven received the original Xbox One, and was “amazed” at the progress that had been made in accessibility, and also in storytelling.

“The fact that the kind of stories I read in books are now being told in games was huge for me. When i played Mass Effectit’s kind of the moment that made me realize that I want[ed] be a writer, but I want to write in this industry.

Originally, the site focused on accessibility hardware for the deaf and hard of hearing, and existed only for gamers. He later broadened his advocacy to help others with dementia, blindness, and more – and also began delivering educational content to game developers themselves, who, as Craven explains, have the ability to reach many communities with disabilities through their marketing materials, even though their game might not be the most accessible. “I think that’s the most important starting point to start, honestly, just creating an inclusive community and letting people with disabilities be part of your hype.”

These days, Can I play this? reaches an audience of 50 percent of game makers and gamers. “I think the progress I’ve seen over the past 2-3 years has been amazing,” says Craven, who also works as a subcontractor for Epic Games subtitles. “I never thought we would see a game like The Last of Us 2 or Gears 5 because whatever is in these two games is all that we are advocating for.

Among the features, Craven explains that the sound design of The Last of Us 2 has an audio glossary allowing gamers, such as the visually impaired or blind, to listen to each sound in the accessibility menu and be informed of its meaning. Gears 5 has a visual caption to indicate that the music has stopped, and it is safe for a player to exit from where they had taken cover in a shootout. This game, Craven says, is among the first that deaf gamers could access and be offered the same experience as hearing gamers.

“It was kind of like ‘oh wow, they’re really listening’,” Craven recalls. “I think that was the case throughout the community, because all of us who stood up for this kind of situation had this moment of crying: seeing that’s all I need to be able to play the game. “

Elsewhere in the gaming community is Paul Martin, or Cerebral Paul as he took to Twitch and Twitter, who found computer games in college and realized he had an affinity for it. technology. The fact that video games could be played by someone with cerebral palsy meant he could expand his social outlet, both then and now as an adult, which became even more crucial for him during the pandemic. of COVID-19: “I literally haven’t left my house since January of last year,” he says THR. “I hope that will change soon.” Martin is an IT tech and a member of the Xbox Ambassador community, fostering a positive and healthy environment for other gamers.

As Martin puts it on his Twitch channel, his physical limitations continue to be both exciting and frustrating: “With anybody, if there’s something really tough, and they beat him, they are. excited: wow, I finally got over it! Imagine that times 10. Because everything is really difficult in comparison. He adds: “In this frustration, I continue to fight.”

The first game Martin can point out was, in his own words, “really accessible” to him was Rockstar. The black: “This was the first game I encountered, during the action sequence, if you failed like three times, it said, ‘hey, you’re having trouble here, would you like to skip this part?’ It was the first time I had seen a game step up to say, “We know people are going to have trouble with this part.”

Martin says many games focus on the deaf, hard of hearing, color blind and blind – but, for him, the problem is dexterity. There are some games he “absolutely can’t play” just by design, though he doesn’t blame the game developers. “It’s just part of who I am.”

Some disabilities are more difficult to accommodate than others, Craven points out. Taking the example of blindness, they note that a fully accessible experience in this regard requires a design based purely on haptics, controller vibration, and sound: a “battle upward” type challenge. Craven continues to quote accessibility expert Ian Hamilton who once said, “A game will never be available to everyone.” They add, “I think it’s true, because accessibility is such a spectrum, and disability is such a spectrum. It can change from day to day. “

Although The Last of Us 2 has been identified as having some of the most comprehensive accessibility features in a video game to date, Can I play this? Mobility editor Grant Stoner couldn’t get past the splash screen, Craven explains. “It was extremely accessible to so many people, but there are still people who are completely isolated from it because there are things that they did not take into account, like barriers at the system level,” said the activist.

Craven, whose gaming preferences range from role-playing Biomutant to the puzzle of the sincere narrative adventure The last days of June, continues to work towards accessibility and continuing education goals through their site. Meanwhile, Martin encourages others to “play differently” on his social media, in particular, “by learning to adjust what you can do with what the game lets you do.” Whether he discloses his handicap to other players or streamers is of course up to him, and it doesn’t matter – he finds ways to work around issues in games, if and when possible.

He also insists that as a player you often don’t know the other person on the other side of the controller. “The way someone else can play differently is to realize that they don’t have to be mean,” he says, “they don’t have to be mean; you can politely ask them if they have any issues with this part, without deciding that they suck and need to go back and play Roblox. A lot of it depends on the attitude. ”

If there’s one thing Martin would like game developers to know, it’s that communities with disabilities are there, willing and available. “They need to reach more of us,” he says, suggesting that this happen via panels and play-tests. Among the recent improvements to this effort, Xbox in February launched a game accessibility testing program providing members of the disabled community the opportunity to get involved in test cases and provide feedback. For last week’s World Accessibility Awareness Day, the two Xbox and Playstation shared their commitments to advance the tools, products and services accessible to their communities of players with disabilities.

As Martin points out, not everyone identifies their disability in their Twitter account or some other social channel, and so there are undoubtedly many more disabled gamers than companies even have statistics. “There is no blue check mark.”