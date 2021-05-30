Entertainment
It is not good practice to make actors your role models [Exclusive]
From being a foreigner to establishing herself as a leading Bollywood actress, actress Bidita Bag has come a long way in her acting journey. Best known for her role in Sholay Girl on Zee5, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Abhay 2, and others, Bidita was recently seen in a web miniseries called Teen Do Paanch which also stars Shreyas Talpade.
Bollywood Life recently caught up with Bidita for an exclusive chat where she spoke at length about her trip to Bollywood, how she survived her early days as a foreigner, being afraid of turning Covid-19 times and why people shouldn’t be role models.
Tell us about the audience response you received for Teen Do Paanch.
I received a great response from viewers online and read them diligently. Couples who are new parents or who are waiting have sent me some truly heartwarming messages.
What intrigued you the most about taking over the project?
There are a lot of people in my circle of friends who are trying to conceive a baby, but due to their busy life and daily stress, they are unable to do so. A few decades ago it was not that difficult. In addition, many people do not want children either, because it will not be easy financially to raise a child. In this mini-series, the couple adopt not one but three children and take on the challenge you witness on screen. I think it was also a subject that was so far intact on celluloid.
What was your experience with Shreyas Talpade on the set?
He is a lover, very cooperative, very charming, always full of energy. We shot the series in the extreme heat in Delhi. And since we had three children on the sets, we had to turn off the air conditioners. Sometimes I lost my patience but Shreyas was always cool and calm and looked after the children quite well.
It has been over a decade since you started working as an actor. How did your trip go?
Everyone’s journey is different. Before, I felt bad when I compared my background with them. I used to feel despite my talents and skills, I am unable to get good projects when some get it quite easily. I couldn’t stand the success of others. With maturity, spiritual knowledge and understanding of life, I am now convinced that each individual life is different, its pace is different. Some may taste success early in life, some may take a while, but eventually they will be in their happy place. This industry is primarily driven by luck. So when I accepted this reality, my life got a lot easier. Now, my focus is only on becoming a better version of myself. I don’t have a sponsor in the industry, I came to Mumbai without any contact. Today I have a strong grip in the industry at least, I have the chance to work on various projects with different types of roles.
How did you survive Mumbai without contacts?
Before coming to Mumbai, I was working in Kolkata where I completed my studies until I graduated. After working for almost 3 years, I did my own research on Mumbai and decided to move to the city. I used to do modeling. I knew I could survive for up to 6 months with the money I had earned from my modeling projects. So when I set foot in Mumbai, I desperately started to audition from Mahalakshmi to Bandra to Oshiwara and so on. I used to give at least 5-10 auditions a day. I used to be shortlisted for certain projects from those auditions which would help me earn enough to keep me going. Fortunately, I have become the face of big beauty brands who have helped me land roles in movies. However, a few years after 2012 had been quite difficult for me, both health and career. I didn’t have a lot of opportunities during this time. These few years had been tough enough for me. Somehow I pulled myself together and managed to pull it out.
Covid-19 had taken hold of the entertainment industry. What’s going through your mind?
It has been quite scary for me to be in Mumbai and continue to work in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The first few months had been very stressful, I was constantly worried about my parents. And now I have also tensed for myself because of the second wave of Covid-19 which has become much stronger and is widely affecting people of all ages. One of my co-actor died from the virus, many others contracted it. I am very scared. Although I haven’t started a new project, I will have to go out and shoot. I think only actors are the ones who have to work without wearing a mask, which is why I fell that they are at maximum risk.
Social media users have asked actors to contribute or donate for Covid-19 relief. is this justified?
Definitely, the actors are a little more privileged than the other people working in different industries because they have certain fans. The actors are doing their part to help those affected, even I have helped a few people. But it is not a good practice to put the actors on the pedestal and make them your role models. The actors are also normal human beings like everyone else. Instead of just pressuring the actors, everyone should come forward and join hands in helping others.
Do you think OTT took away the obsession of Bollywood stars?
It has subsided a bit, but the obsession with the stars is here to stay in our country because people want heroes or rulers to admire.
Nowadays, the success of an actor is measured by his followers on social networks. What is your opinion on this?
It is truly unfair to judge someone’s talent on their social media followers. People should find and give jobs based on their merits and skills. “Suitable talent pe dhyan de et unhe hi le, Instagram followers dekhke na le.
