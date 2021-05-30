Entertainment
How to become a voice actor? This is how Kelly Marie Tran did it
“Getting into animation is sort of the culmination of a decade of work.”
Kelly marie tran has had a great run in Hollywood so far – and I firmly believe this is just the very start for her. After launching his star into the stratosphere via Star wars, Tran began to find even more success in the animation business. Not only did she go on to play Rose Tico in animated form in Lego Star Wars: All-Stars and in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, but she also joined the voice cast of The Croods: A New Age then became a Disney princess with Raya and the last dragon. Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess, in fact.
Tran directs this movie as Raya, a lone warrior trying to bring back the world of Kumandra. There was a time when the humans and the dragons of Kumandra lived together in harmony, but when an evil entity called The Druun invaded, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. While one would hope it would bring the human population closer together, it ended up pulling them apart, turning Kumandra into five distinct lands – Heart, Fang, Talon, Spine, and Tail – all focused on what’s best for it. them rather than for humanity. a set. Because of this, the Druun return and it is now up to Raya to find a way to gather Kumandra.
While Collider Ladies Night celebrate Rayathe home release, I chose to ask Tran how she did it; What was the key to breaking into the dubbing industry? Here is what she said:
“I honestly think my improv experience was the best thing because Croods 2 was the first animation project I was brought in and auditioned for. And I just remember improvising the whole audition and it was such a fun experience. And then I auditioned for Raya.
Tran further emphasized the importance of feeling a “freedom to play” and also the ability to “be honest in the moment” during these auditions. The point is, these aren’t skills Tran picked up on the spot. These are abilities that she developed over many years, especially in previous years. Star wars changed the game for her.
“It’s going to sound crazy because when you’re a struggling actor in LA, the last thing you want to hear from someone in my shoes, a very privileged position that’s had this miraculous trajectory, the last thing you want to hear is that your struggling years really teach you what you need to know, but I think that’s absolutely true for me. It took me, I don’t know, I think I started trying to find an agent in high school and no one wanted me. It was probably 2006, that’s when I started, and I was on the Jedi set in 2016, so it took me about 10 years and all those years of struggling, taking acting classes and going to casting director workshops and doing improv, all of those skills are things that I use now. So I think for me, getting into animation is sort of the culmination of a decade of work.
Want to know more about Tran on his experience working with Rian johnson at Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the new project she is working on Raya co-director Carlos Lopez Estrada? Be sure to follow our Collider Ladies Night uncut conversation in the podcast below:
Plus, why she loves Chuck Lorres writing on "The Kominsky Method".
