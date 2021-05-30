‘Quiet Place’ sequel wins COVID-Best box office

NEW YORK Moviegoing increasingly appears to have not died during the pandemic. He just went into hibernation.

The sequel to John Krasinskis’ thrillerA Quiet Place, Part IIopened over Memorial Day weekend to $ 48.4 million at best in pandemic, studio estimates on Sunday. Including the Monday holiday, the studio predicts the film will gross $ 58.5 million in North America. This added an additional $ 22 million to overseas ticket sales.

The performance of the films applauded a film industry that has been punished and transformed by the pandemic. Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part II, which was set to open in March 202 before theaters closed, was this year’s first big movie and one of the only big budgets in the COVID era alongside Christopher Nolans Tenet to be opened exclusively in theaters.

Chris Aronson, chief distribution officer for Paramount, called the opening an unqualified success.

It’s a huge sigh of relief and a sense of optimism for sure, Aronson said. Films, cinemas, cinemas are not dead. Yes, they have been threatened, but they prove once again that they are resilient and that people want to have this community experience.

Many studios have mapped out hybrid release plans during the pandemic, making their home movie debuts simultaneously. That’s what Walt Disney Co. did this weekend with its PG-13 Cruella De Vil live-action prequel, Cruella, making it available to Disney + subscribers for $ 30. In theaters, it grossed $ 21.3 million, Disney said, and about $ 26.4 million over the four-day weekend. Cruella also added $ 16.1 million in 29 international territories. Disney did not say how much the film was made on the company’s streaming platform.

A Quiet Place II will also turn to streaming after 45 days in theaters when it becomes available on Paramount +. A clear result of the pandemic is that the theatrical showcase has shrunk, possibly permanently. Three months was once the usual length of a movie shot in theaters. The best debuts of previous years belonged to Warner Bros. Godzilla vs. Kong, which opened with $ 32.2 million, or $ 48.5 million in its first five days, while simultaneously streaming on HBO Max.

The contrasting exit strategies between A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella offered a test scenario for Hollywood. How much is a day and date release of a film like Cruella in ticket sales? Is it worth it? Without knowing how much Cruella benefited Disney +, a true comparison is not possible. But the good theater-only returns for A Quiet Place Part II are telling, says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. He called it a pivotal weekend for the film industry that proved predictions of movie theaters’ demise to be totally wrong.

This Quiet Place Part II has done such a solid proof that a first theatrical release for a great movie is the way to go, Dergarabedian said. This is the best news possible for an industry that has faced possibly the most difficult chapter in movie history.

The debut of A Quiet Place Part II was widely watched across Hollywood as the summer film season kick-off was delayed. After largely avoiding the pandemic or shifting to streaming platforms, a range of blockbusters are lining up again. On tap are Warner Bros. In the Heights, Universals F9 and Disneys Black Widow.

Last week, Universal Pictures’ ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, opened with $ 162 million in ticket sales in eight international markets and $ 135 million in China alone. On its second weekend, F9, which opens in North America on June 25, hit $ 230 million worldwide.

A Quiet Place Part II had already had its red carpet premiere in March of last year and had spent some of its marketing budget. But it opened remarkably in line with forecasts of how many tickets it would sell before the pandemic began. In the months that followed, Paramount sold many of its films to streamers Coming 2 America, The Trial of the Chicago 7, but Krasinski and the studio were convinced that the muted intensity of A Quiet Place Part II worked best on the big screen. .

In an interview before the films were released, Krasinski said a theatrical release was non-negotiable. And Krasinski worked hard to stoke the excitement, traveling the country in the week leading up to its release to surprise moviegoers. Still, given the circumstances, he wasn’t sure if the audience was going to come out.

As bizarre as the whole year has been, that’s how bizarre opening weekend is, Krasinski said. I don’t really know what it is anymore.

In the end, A Quiet Place Part II worked a lot like the first one. This 2018 hit, which ultimately grossed $ 340 million worldwide on a $ 17 million budget, kicked off with $ 50.2 million in ticket sales in North America. Sequels generally do better than the original, but Part II presented a lot more challenges due to the pandemic.

Rich Gelfond, managing director of IMAX, where A Quiet Place Part II made $ 4.1 million domestically, called the film its first domestic release this year to cross the threshold of the big opening weekend. given the pandemic at the grand opening weekend, period.

Memorial Day weekend, usually one of the busiest for theaters, still didn’t look like it normally does in the movies. The total box office topped $ 80 million, but that’s about a third of normal holiday weekend activity. Last Memorial Day, when almost all of the operating theaters were drive-ins, ticket sales were $ 842,000, according to Comscore.

Many theaters, especially in New York and Los Angeles, still operate with social distancing measures. But the guidelines are deteriorating. Last week, the nation’s biggest theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark said they would no longer need vaccinated moviegoers to wear face masks.