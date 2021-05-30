Today’s list of famous birthdays for May 30, 2021 includes celebrities Idina Menzel, CeeLo Green





Top celebrity birthdays May 30, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Idina Menzel, CeeLo Green and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on May 30, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actors Colm Meaney, from left, Yael Stone and writer / executive producer Matthew Graham attend the “Childhood’s End” panel at the NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday August 12, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California., (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor Colm Meaney turns 68 Fun fact: the only actor to appear onscreen in more episodes of Star Trek shows than Meaney is Michael Dorn NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 08: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)Getty Images for Country Music H Country singer Wynonna Judd turns 57 Fun fact: participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2013 Director Antoine Fuqua, left, and actor Peter Sarsgaard attend a special screening of “The Magnificent Seven” at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, September 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Director Antoine Fuqua turns 56 Fun fact: made dozens of music videos early in his professional career Aaron Lohr, left, and Idina Menzel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / John Locher)AP Singer and actress Idina Menzel turns 50 Fun fact: created the role of Maureen in Rent LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 4: CeeLo Green and Shani James attend WE TV Celebrates The Wedding Boot Camp Premiere: Hip Hop Edition at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge on February 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images for WE tv)Getty Images for WE tv Singer and rapper CeeLo Green turns 46 Fun fact: from Atlanta Actress Javicia Leslie poses for a portrait on Monday, January 4, 2021, in Glendale, California. Leslie will play the capped crusader on CWs Batwoman, which will debut its second season on January 17, 2021 (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Javicia Leslie turns 34 Fun fact: Picked up this season as the new Batwoman on the CW show More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Ruta Lee (High Rollers, Whats My Line?) Is 86 years old. Actor Keir Dullea (2001: A Space Odyssey) is 85 years old. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 77 years old. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day, Sneakers) is 70 years old. Actor Ted McGinley (Hope and Faith, married … with children) is 63 years old. Actor Ralph Carter (Good Times) is 60 years old. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (All My Children) is 59 years old. Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is 57 years old. Actor Mark Sheppard (Supernatural) is 57 years old. Actor John Ross Bowie (Speechless, The Big Bang Theory) is 50 years old. Live guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer is 50 years old. Rapper Remy Ma is 41 years old. Underoath guitarist James Smith is 39 years old. Actor Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) is 22. Actor Jared Gilmore (Once Upon a Time, Mad Men) is 21. Other popular or historic birthdays on May 30 Benny Goodman, group leader Bob Evans, restauranteur Gale Sayers, running back of HoF Jake The Snake Roberts, wrestler (65) with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 