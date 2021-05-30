Bo Burnham Inside Netflix Comedy Special

Bo Burnham in Inside.

Photo: courtesy of Netflix

Inside, a new Netflix special written, performed, directed, shot and edited by comedian Bo Burnham, summons and performs in many forms. Like most of Burnhams’ comedies, it’s a musical production, full of songs about things like sexting and internet culture and Jeff Bezos. It’s an extreme-oriented cultural critique online, often done by recreating specifically digital shapes like an Instagram grid or a Twitch feed. Shot almost entirely in a small room, with a host of cameras and interesting lighting installations, Inside also plays with the form that launched Burnhams’ career. Again, he’s a vlogger, sitting alone in a quiet room with a closed door, staring into the black void of a camera lens, taking photos take after take so the result can be edited with precision. meticulous. Sometimes it aspires to be a gig; sometimes the special turns to the confessional, even journalistic. Shot over several months in 2020, Burnhams hair and beard grows longer and shaggier over time, turning Inside in something like a logbook, with Burnham on a solo journey through his own pandemic angst.

InsideThe most insistent form, however, is the self-portrait. In many of Burnham’s highly produced pieces, he transforms into characters: a thirst trap, a spooky carnival barker by Baz Luhrmannstyle, a false– happy singer with a real puppeteer interlocutor. In these moments, Inside is a Cindy Sherman kind of self-portrait, although it’s not about physically transforming and more about throwing her performance energy through a wide range of affects and moods. Burnham is fascinated by, thrilled by the ability to transform himself through different gears of performance. He’s a horny and energetic Instagram vixen; He’s a crying video game character; and hes also the player half bored pressing the buttons.

Where Sherman’s work throws her into variations on femininity, many of Burnham’s characters are internet types, and her performances play out the mannered, dissociative weirdness of life and art that only exists as fodder. for online consumption. Sometimes they’re an outright parody Burnham briefly becomes a brand consultant, discussing the vital importance of supporting brands in order to support causes. Sometimes they’re weirder and more recursive at one point, a song about gig economics abruptly turns into Burnham making a reaction video that escalates into a wild, dizzying loop. It’s a joke on a very specific online genre, but Burnham’s careful direction also makes it a self-portrait of self-loathing, like looking into a gallery of mirrors and being reflected endlessly, putting your finger on yourself.

Between these performances of high-end characters, InsideThe self-portrait of s sometimes goes into a much older fashion. The special is punctuated by small interstitial scenes, images framed to situate Burnham in the cramped space of this tiny room. There is so much work involved in building the stages and the design for each new performance, and in the interstitials, the same little room that was just disguised as a rave or a gym or an art and dance screening space. he essay is now full of natural light, littered with cords and tripods and trash. We see Burnham surrounded by cameras and lighting equipment, often sighing in frustration as he stares at a monitor. He rubs his forehead, takes out a tape measure to check the distance between his chair and the camera, plunges a melody into the keyboard. In these moments, he doesn’t play a YouTube vlogger or a post-modern photographer; He plays a Renaissance self-portrait in his studio surrounded by easels and still life objects. In one, with Burnham looking in a mirror as a camera captures his reflection, he does the classic Self-portrait in a convex mirror framing, knowing full well that for the public, he will have the impression of looking at them directly. At the moment, however, he sees only himself.

This absent audience torments Burnham throughout Inside. His last special, Make happy, was released five years ago, and Burnham ends with a long song about audience expectations, his desire for attention, the way he needs and the resentment of his audience, the panic attacks he experiences before performances. His response then was to quit, to stop doing live performances and to focus on art forms with less immediate feedback from acting, directing. But with the pandemic stopping, Burnham finds himself stuck with the same creative forms he started with: a room, a keyboard, a camera. And we, maybe, somewhere out there looking at him, loving him or hating him, maybe vibrating with excitement, maybe laughing as he mimics the posture of a Instagram model with an oversized one-shoulder shirt.

He cannot go beyond the central node of the project, the imminent eye of the audience to which he aspires, whom he hates and cannot see. Sometimes he adds pieces of laughter in the songs. Sometimes interstitial scenes are a direct audience address, and InsideThe first songs are questions. Should he stop trying to be funny? What’s the point of comedy when the world is falling apart? Should he, a white man, even say something? If you met someone in a burning house, why would you come up with a joke? The questions are however prepackaged with their own answers. Maybe this is all a terrible idea, but just watching him means he did and someone wanted him. Listen, I made you happy, he sings at the beginning. Dad made you your favorite; wide-open.

Still, he can’t create an audience in front of him, and he’s not even sure he wants to. He only has himself. So Burnhams’ self-portrait comes across as the protagonist, the guy whose ever-growing hair marks the passage of time even as he keeps changing into a dreamy acoustic James Taylor guy, a window cleaner, a puppet. And even as he creates, photographs and edits all the performances, the interstitials show us Burnham looking back at them, on tiny phones or laptops. Sometimes he literally projects them on himself, with his white T-shirt as a white screen. Its endless loops of performance and consumption, caring about performativity, authenticity and productivity, looking at itself in the mirror.

Inside is not transcendent, it simply cannot be. Its author writes himself as a main character stuck in a single room, digging ever deeper anxieties about identity and art. To transcend is to leave, to escape, to go up and out, to be greater than something. Inside It’s about staying inside and being in awe of the depths (of life, art, the internet) and not knowing how to leave. It’s an incredible achievement, a testament to Burnham’s genius in directing, writing, songwriting, and performing. There are also a few overwhelming moments of empathy and warmth. It’s moments of grace and openness that are all the more moving as they sit alongside scenes like the protagonist of Burnhams – explaining he’s at an all-time low, admitting he’s delaying the end of the special because he doesn’t know what to do with himself when it’s done. At times his Tristram Shandy, in other sound Parks and recreations Ben Wyatt holding up a Claymation figure and asking: Do you think a depressed person could this?? But it’s also mesmerizing all over, eye-catching and amazing and captivating and self-centered and desperately thinking of everyone, all at the same time. Can I interest you in everything, all the time? Burnham sings, about the Internet but also about this special. The answer is yes.