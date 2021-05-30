Kelly Marie Tran’s 10 Best Roles, Ranked By IMDb

Kelly Marie Tran is perhaps best known to audiences around the world for her work in theStar warssequel to the trilogy as Rose Tico, and, more recently, as the actress of the last Disney Princess, Raya inRaya and the last dragon. Prior to either of these roles, Tran worked constantly in the comedy world, especially in improvisation roles.

In recent years, after his escape to the Hollywood scene inThe Last Jedi, Tran is increasingly working in streaming television and also shows his talents in the voice over world.

ten Monsterland – 5.5

The Hulu Horror Anthology SeriesMonsterland received polarizing responses at best. But Kelly Marie Tran’s episode “Iron River, Michigan” is easily one of the strongest – and weirdest – episodes in the struggling series.

In the episode, Tran describes Lauren, a young woman who seems to have everything she wants in life – until flashbacks reveal that her best friend from her teenage years mysteriously disappeared one night and that Lauren inherited. of his life. Tran acts against the guy in this role, which allows him to have a darker side than most of his plans.

9 Lego Star Wars Holiday Special – 6.4

LegoStar wars properties are often some of the funniest and most entertaining in the entire galaxy of works and 2020sThe Lego Star Wars holiday special is just further proof.

Although Rose doesn’t have a major role in the special, Tran returns to voice the character. Alongside her Resistance colleagues Finn, Poe and Chewbacca, Rose helps prepare for the Feast of Life, singing songs and decorating the Millennium Falcon.

8 Lego Star Wars: All-Stars – 6.5

Another fun Lego property released during the sequel trilogy is the miniseriesLego Star Wars: All Stars, which was released as a series of short films.

Tran is one of the only greatStar wars names to appear in the vocal cast of the miniseries. She plays Rose in two of the series’ episodes, “From Trenches to Wrenches: The Roger Story,” which focuses on a battle droid, and “Scouting for Leia / A Mission with Maz,” which features other legacy characters. beloved.

7 Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – 6.6

Although Rose is running out of screen timeThe Rise of Skywalker has been the subject of much discussion and controversy, the lovable character of Kelly Marie Tran nonetheless makes a strong impression in the limited time she has.

Although she is coldly left out of the main storyline of the Resistance adventure, and though her burgeoning romance with Finn is erased, Rose nonetheless displays a few key relationships in background scenes, including scenes in which she and Connix save each other, and a lovely moment in which Chewbacca hugs her and lifts her off the ground.

6 The Croods: A New Age – 7.0

Although the originalThe Croods the film was released in 2013, its sequel, The Croods: A New Age, has had a long, winding journey to production, and has even been scrapped several times along the way.

The sequel introduced new characters to the world ofThe Croods, including Kelly Marie Tran’s Dawn Betterman, a protected but free-spirited young girl. In her brief role in the film, Dawn would become good friends with Emma Stone’s Eep Crood, as the two were linked by shared interests and life experiences.

5 Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi – 7.0

In her breakout performance, Kelly Marie Tran stole every scene she was in as Resistance Mechanic Rose Tico inStar Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. Rose will play a major role in the film, going on an adventure to the casino planet of Canto Bight with Finn.

She would then play a key role in saving the Resistance, and Finn’s life in the process, in the film’s final act. In Tran’s first big performance, she more than made a name for herself.

4 Ladies like us – 7.2

Prior to her breaks on the big screen, Kelly Marie Tran also spent a lot of time in the world of improvised comedy and comedy web series.Ladies like us is one of Tran’s highest-rated projects, and it sums up his quirky comedy skills perfectly.

InLadies like us, Tran appears as the aptly named Kelly, who is part of a comedy troupe with two of her closest friends. The three young women navigate life on the Los Angeles comedy scene, and Tran is easily the culmination of the short web comedy.

3 Raya and the last dragon – 7.4

But Raya and the last dragonmaybe not Tran’s first project in the Disney family, maybe it’s the performance that resonates with the most people, even more than his turnStar wars.

As Raya, Tran enters the canon of modern Disney Princesses who are unafraid to fight their own battles, while also revealing their own complex vulnerabilities and emotions. Raya also allows Tran’s natural comedic timing to shine, more than proving that Tran is a voiceover talent to be reckoned with, even though she was an alternate cast pick midway through production on the film.

2 Sorry for your loss – 7.4

Before Elizabeth Olsen explores life after her loss inWandaVision, Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran would tread much of this familiar territory in the short-lived but highly acclaimed Facebook Watch series.Sorry for your loss.

Tran played the show’s deuteragonist, Olsen’s adopted sister Jules Shaw, who faced her own demons while trying to help her sister recover from the loss of her husband at such a young age. The series features some of Tran’s strongest work to date, and Tran and Olsen are perfect stage partners.

1 The life of Gortimer Gibbon in the normal street – 8.3

The highest rated project on Tran’s IMDb filmography is one in which she only has a very minor role, but her appearances on the show are enjoyable nonetheless and showcase part of her comedic gift.

The life of Gortimer Gibbon on the normal street is an original children’s series from Amazon Prime, a fantasy series that follows a group of children and the otherworldly adventures they embark on. Tran appears in three episodes of the sitcom as Sara, an eccentric young woman who sometimes gets caught up in their travels.

