Opening weekend for A Quiet Place 2 Best Box Office of Tenet

Those who bet on John Krasinski as the savior of the movie theaters, get your winnings back. While you’re at it, tip your hat to Paramount. “A Quiet Place Part II”, similar to its predecessor directed by and with Krasinski, was finally released more than 14 months after its original date. One of the first titles to be dropped after the onset of COVID-19, it was finally placed this weekend after Universal left “F9” for June 25.

Paramount – with Disney, which saw “Cruella” open for an initial $ 21.3 million – has bet theaters will be ready to move closer to the business they hoped for last year. It happened, even with a 45-day theatrical window (for “A Quiet Place Part II;” “Cruella,” of course, is now available to Disney + subscribers for an additional $ 29.95).

The result is a three-day estimate for “A Quiet Place Part II” of $ 48.4 million. With the addition of Memorial Day, the four-day estimate is $ 58.5 million. With the exception of “Godzilla vs. Kong”, it’s better than the full movie from the past 15 months, including “Tenet” and “The Croods: A New Age”.

Related

Related

There is a logic to this: Most of the major theaters in the United States are now open. “Quiet” opened in about 700 more theaters than “Godzilla”. The past two months have seen a resurgence of confidence in the safety of group activities. Even though it is operating at a loss, the exhibition has done a tremendous job establishing that it is responsible while resuming its activities.

Paramount and Disney have built on the work others have done, returning to Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan on Labor Day. Warners followed with a solid lineup of movies (playing HBO Max day and date); Universal has also stuck to theatrical releases with a three-week window before Premium VOD.

With “A Quiet Place Part II” set to make $ 58.5 million over four days, it compares to the $ 48.1 million “Godzilla” made in its first five days with an opening Wednesday. Even more impressive is that in March 2020, the early follow-up to “A Quiet Place Part II” projected the gross opening at $ 60 million for its initial three-day opening.

To extend that comparison: $ 48 million for the first three days is 80% of the original estimate. If that matched the overall performance of theaters, it would be at the highest level of optimism.

Disney

“Cruella,” similar to Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” opened with same-day PVOD availability for Disney + subscribers. The previous animated version was open for $ 8.5 million with 2,045 theaters. “Cruella” has 3,892, clearly advancing his cause.

“Raya” is approaching $ 50 million in total gross and is still No.5 in his 13th weekend. This leads to the likelihood that “Cruella” will also have a strong multiple (its A Cinemascore a large sign). Even if “Cruella” were a theater exclusive, “Quiet” probably would have led the weekend easily. A sequel to a popular title that appeals to a wider range of moviegoers chasing opening weekends would give it the edge.

“Cruella” accounted for more than a quarter of the weekend’s gross total of over $ 80 million (“Quiet” took about 60 percent). A little background: The three-day total for the 2017-2019 Memorial Day weekends each grossed around $ 180 million. Taking four days for “Quiet” would place it 21st overall, regardless of inflation.

With the fallout, normality reigned. Two strong new titles meant less business for the rest, with most of the spinoffs seeing significant declines. There were exceptions: “Raya”, helped in part by the drive-in with “Cruella”, saw a 20% increase. The “Dream Horse” of Bleecker Street also held up the best, with a drop of 18%.

The other debut to note is “Bo Gia” (Daddy, I’m sorry), a Vietnamese film that hit 19 theaters with a gross amount of around $ 250,000. That’s over $ 13,000 per theater for the three days. This placed it in 12th place, impressive for a national cinema that was previously untapped for national audiences.

The Top 10



1. A Quiet Place, Part II (Paramount) NEW – Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic: 71; Is. budget: $ 61 million

$ 48,385,000 in 3,726 theaters; PTA (average per theater): $ 12,986; Cumulative: $ 48,385,000

2. Cruella (Disney) NEW – Cinemascore: A; Metacritic: 60; Is. budget: $ 100 million; Also available in Premium VOD at Disney +

$ 21,300,000 in 3,892 theaters; PTA: $ 5,473; Cumulative: $ 21,300,000

3. Spiral (Lionsgate) Week 3; Last weekend # 2

$ 2,275,000 (-50%) in 2,641 theaters (-350); PTA: $ 861; Cumulative: $ 19,782,000

4. Anger of man (MGM) Week 4; Last weekend # 2; also available on Premium Video on Demand

$ (est.) 2,000,000 (-33%) in 2,607 theaters (-40); PTA: $ 767; Cumulative: $ 22,000,000 (est.)

5. Raya and the last dragon (Disney) Week 13; Last weekend # 4; also available on Premium VOD

$ 1,995,000 (+ 20%) in 2,015 theaters (-400); PTA: $ 990; Cumulative: $ 51,435,000

6. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) Week 9; Last weekend # 5

$ 852,000 (-39%) in 1,815 theaters (-737); PTA: $ 469; Cumulative: $ 98,302,000

7. Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba – The movie: Mugen Train (Funimation) Week 6; Last weekend # 4

$ 830,000 (est.) (-35%) in 1,145 theaters (-655); PTA: $ 725; Cumulative: $ 45,175,000 (est.)

8. Dream horse (Bleecker Street) Week 2; Last weekend # 9

$ 652,373 (-18%) in 1,283 theaters (+29); PTA: $ 508; Cumulative: $ 1,903,000

9. Those who wish me death (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend # 3; also available on HBO Max

$ 545,000 (-72%) in 1,805 theaters (-1,574); PTA: $ 302; Cumulative: $ 6,821,000

10. World War II (Paramount) REISSUE

$ (est.) 357,000 in 72 theaters; PTA: $ 4,958; Cumulative: $ 225,700,000 (adjusted)

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.