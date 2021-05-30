Friends reunion meme makes Matt LeBlanc everyone’s favorite Irish uncle





HBO Max

Might Matt LeBlanc to be more sympathetic in Friends: Reunion? If Matt as a meme is any indication, apparently not. Now that fans of the show have had a few days to watch the special on HBO Max, they dubbed the actor who played everyone’s favorite uncle, Joey Tribbiani. Everyone’s favorite Irish uncle, to be exact, as Twitter decided that a guy’s 53-year-old teddy bear was giving off some serious Irish uncle vibes. Especially in a shot that shows him sitting with his arms crossed and legs stretched out in front of him, wearing a striped, button-down short-sleeved shirt and a relaxed smile. Wrote a Twitter user from Ireland, “And you paid for these jeans like you did, with all the holes in them already?” In another caption, Uncle Matt asks this question: “And who is this boy you are listening to, Post Mahone?” And they pay like that? Writing stories? I have a few sons myself. If I tell you, you can write them down and we’ll make sure we’ll share the money. pic.twitter.com/0g46e3r29M Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) May 29, 2021 The Matt-as-Uncle meme comes across as a loving tribute to the avuncular actor, who offers lingering hugs to his former castmates and conveys genuine warmth and affection to them. In her roundup of the show’s most memorable moments, my CNET colleague Gael Fashingbauer Cooper calls him “the hero of the reunion to keep things light when they might have tears.” I just hope @Matt_LeBlanc sees Irish Twitter love for him for the past 24 hours. Hilarious, but so warm too. Philippe O’Connor (@philipoconnor) May 29, 2021 Never has a childhood where I grew up in rural Ireland prepared me better for anything more than preparing for that Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme spochadir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021 Indeed, he’s at the heart of some of the show’s most heartfelt moments, most notably when Matthew Perry and LeBlanc sit in leather lounge chairs side by side, as they did all those years ago. like buds Chandler and Joey. “Aww, Matty, it’s good to see you, man,” Perry said to LeBlanc. The exchange added additional emotion given that Perry hasfight against addictionand other health problems. It’s good to see old friends again. But it’s not just fans of the show who appreciate Matt LeBlanc as a meme. “I never had and I don’t have much time for my friends, but Matt Le Blanc as a stereotypical Irish oul kid with bootcut jeans, brown loafers and the crappy Superdry shirt he received. for Christmas five years ago is one of my favorite things of the past 15 months, ” a twitter user wrote. Even Dublin Airport I had fun. Never had nor much time for Friends, but Matt Le Blanc as a stereotypical Irish oul kid with bootcut jeans, brown loafers and the crappy Superdry shirt he got for Christmas 5 years ago. is one of my favorite things from the past 15 months.

Bloody fantastic stuff Jamie Wall (@ jamwall7) May 29, 2021







