MCU: 10 twists everyone saw coming

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted in 2008 with Iron Man, the film managed to subvert audience expectations and pull off two massive twists fans didn’t see coming in the form of Tony Stark revealing his identity to audiences and an after-credits scene that set up The Avengers. Since then, the MCU has always kept fans on their toes with plenty of twists and turns.

However, some twists and turns have been more obvious than others. Whether it’s due to the accuracy of the comics, marketing clues, or just typical tropes of the story, there are certain MCU twists that everyone saw coming.

ten Sam collects the shield

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers handed Captain America’s shield to his longtime friend Sam Wilson, apparently passing on the Captain America mantle. Fans were ready to see Sam as Captain America advance in the MCU.

This transition, however, made a detour at the start of theFalcon and the Winter Soldier when Sam Wilson gave the shield and rejected the idea of ​​following in Steve Rogers’ footsteps. In many ways, the show was about him deciding to become Captain America and he regained the shield and the title by the finale, just like fans knew he would.

9 Quentin Beck is a villain

Fans of Spider-Man comics have known that Mysterio has appeared as a villain since the 1960s. For this reason, many were suspicious when Quentin Beck introduced himself. Spider-Man: Far From Home, pretending to be a superhero from another dimension.

Sure enough, Quentin Beck was later revealed to be nothing more than a nasty charlatan. He used drones and holograms to simulate all of his heroes and fooled Nick Fury and Spider-Man. While fans have always known he was a villain, he managed to make a big difference by revealing Spider-Man’s identity to the world and accusing him of murder from beyond the grave.

8 Pietro dies

Before Disney acquired Fox, X-Men characters could not be used in Marvel movies. However, the rights to the characters in Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were a bit more complicated, allowing both studios to use the characters in their films. While Scarlet Witch was not in the X Men movies, Quicksilver was a fan favorite supporting character.

When the MCU introduced the siblings, fans thought it would be too confusing for both studios to have Quicksilver as the main character, which meant the MCU version probably wouldn’t last long. In addition, marketing for Avengers:Age of Ultron Prominent shots of Wanda in mourning, leading fans to understand Pietro’s plight.

7 Bucky Returns

In Captain America: The First Avenger, the audience was introduced to James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, Steve Rogers’ best friend. When Bucky fell from a train, he seemed to meet his end. After Steve Rogers was frozen in ice and woke up in the present tense, it seemed unlikely that he would ever see his seemingly deceased friend from the 1940s again.

However, fans of the comics knew Bucky would be returning as the Winter Soldier, which he did very soon. Captain America movie. While this twist is pretty obvious, it’s one that fans have loved and Bucky has become a hugely beloved member of the MCU.

6 Mordo goes wrong

In the comics, Karl Mordo is a jealous and greedy wizard who trained under the Ancient One before betraying him and DoctorStrange. He’s a major villain who acts as a foil for Doctor Strange, so when he appeared in Doctor Strange fans knew it was only a matter of time before he turned to the dark side.

Even though her arc was known in advance, the film handled her turn well, giving her a believable journey that made her decision to expose the masters of the mystical arts understandable.

5 Jude Law is a villain

Typically in the MCU, when an A-List actor is cast in an undisclosed role or as a character with a generic name, they usually play the surprise villain. This was the case with Jude Law’s role in Captain marvel when Marvel didn’t confirm their character’s identity until the movie was released, leading many to speculate that he was in fact the bad guy.

In the film, Jude Law played Yon-Rogg, a Kree commander and a disciple of Supreme Intelligence who killed Mar-Vell.

4 Someone else is pulling the strings of civil war

In most versus movies, where two heroes clash, the heroes fight before teaming up to take on a common enemy. Because of this trope, fans expected someone else to pull the strings Captain America: Civil War, manipulating the Avengers into fighting each other.

That suspicion was correct and it was revealed that Baron Helmut Zemo was behind the bombing of Vienna and framed the Winter Soldier to pit Iron Man against Captain America. Baron Zemo was motivated by revenge against the Avengers for losing his family in their battle against Ultron.

3 It was Agatha all along

During his run, WandaVision constantly sparked rumors and fan theories as audiences tried to decipher the series. Although many of these theories eventually turned out to be false, almost all of them involved Agnes, the neighbor, Agatha Harkness the Witch.

In a now iconic song, it was revealed that Agnes was indeed the villainous Agatha Harkness, just as fans suspected. The show gave plenty of clues that she was the villain, and fans thought Kathryn Hahn was too tall and too talented to play just another neighbor on the show.

2 Loki is still alive

In the MCU, just like in the comics, few of the characters who appear to die onscreen actually remain dead. This is especially true when it comes to the god of evil, Loki. After faking his death Thor: The Dark World, fans were reluctant to believe Loki was gone for good when Thanos killed him at the start of Avengers: Infinity War.

While Loki didn’t technically return from the dead this time around, the alternate timeline version of him managed to grab the Tesseract and escape capture, creating a new timeline in which he is still alive, setting up his return to the MCU in the next one. Disney + Series Loki.

1 The Avengers defeat the snap

Since he first appeared in the after-credits sceneThe Avengers, the MCU had built the inevitable confrontation between Thanos and the Avengers. The end result did not disappoint, leading to a shocking conclusion in which Thanos abducted half of all living things in the universe by Avengers: Infinity War.

While The Snap was a bold and iconic moment, fans knew that action would ultimately be called off. On a practical level, Marvel would never kill half of its characters for good, especially when many of them already had sequels in the works. The Avengers found a way to reverse The Snap and bring back all the characters that had been erased from existence in Avengers: Endgame, does not surprise anyone.

