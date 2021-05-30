Box office rebound, ‘Quiet Place’ opens with $ 58.5 million | Entertainment news headlines

NEW YORK (AP) It looks more and more like he did not die during the pandemic. He just went into hibernation.
The sequel to John Krasinski’s thriller A Quiet Place, Part II opened over Memorial Day weekend to $ 48.4 million at best in pandemic, studio estimates on Sunday. Including the Monday holiday, the studio predicts the film will gross $ 58.5 million in North America. This added an additional $ 22 million to overseas ticket sales.
Chris Aronson, chief distribution officer for Paramount, called the opening an unqualified success.
It’s a huge sigh of relief and a sense of optimism for sure, Aronson said. “Movies, films, theaters are not dead. Yes, they have been threatened, but they prove once again that they are resilient and that people want to have this community experience.”
Many studios have mapped out hybrid release plans during the pandemic, making their home movie debuts simultaneously. The Walt Disney Co. did it this weekend with its live-action PG-13 Cruella De Vil prequel, Cruella, making it available to Disney + subscribers for $ 30. In theaters, it grossed $ 21.3 million, Disney said, and about $ 26.4 million over the four-day weekend. Cruella also added $ 16.1 million in 29 international territories. Disney did not say how much the film was made on the company’s streaming platform.
A Quiet Place II will also turn to streaming after 45 days in theaters when it becomes available on Paramount +. A clear result of the pandemic is that the theatrical showcase has shrunk, possibly permanently. Three months was once the usual length of time for a movie to be shown in theaters. The previous best debuts of the year belonged to Warner Bros. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong, which opened with $ 32.2 million, or $ 48.5 million in its first five days, while simultaneously streaming on HBO Max.
The contrasting exit strategies between A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella offered a test scenario for Hollywood. How much is a day and date release of a film like Cruella in ticket sales? Is it worth it? Without knowing how much Cruella benefited Disney +, a true comparison is not possible. But the good returns for film-only A Quiet Place Part II “are telling,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. He called it a pivotal weekend for the film industry that proved flat. the predictions of the disappearance of the cinema.
This Quiet Place Part II has done such a solid proof that a first theatrical release for a great movie is the way to go, Dergarabedian said. This is the best news possible for an industry that has possibly faced the most difficult chapter in movie history.
The debut of A Quiet Place Part II was widely regarded across Hollywood as the kickoff of its delayed summer movie season. After largely avoiding the pandemic or shifting to streaming platforms, a range of blockbusters are lining up again. On tap are Warner Bros. ‘In the heights, F9 from Universals and Black Widow from Disney.
Last week, Universal Pictures’ ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, opened with $ 162 million in ticket sales in eight international markets and $ 135 million in China alone. On its second weekend, F9, which opens in North America on June 25, hit $ 230 million worldwide.
A Quiet Place Part II had already had its red carpet premiere in March of last year and had spent some of its marketing budget. But it opened remarkably in line with forecasts of how many tickets it would sell before the pandemic began. In the months that followed, Paramount sold many of its films to streamers Coming 2 America, The Trial of the Chicago 7, but Krasinski and the studio were convinced that the muted intensity of A Quiet Place Part II worked best on the big screen. .
In an interview before the film’s release, Krasinski said a theatrical release was non-negotiable. “And Krasinski worked hard to stir up the excitement, traveling the country in the week leading up to the release to surprise moviegoers. Yet, given the circumstances, he wasn’t sure if audiences were going to come out.
As weird as the whole year has been, that’s how weird opening weekend is, “Krasinski said.” I don’t really know what it is anymore. “
In the end, A Quiet Place Part II worked a lot like the first one. This 2018 hit, which ultimately grossed $ 340 million worldwide on a $ 17 million budget, kicked off with $ 50.2 million in ticket sales in North America. Sequels generally do better than the original, but Part II presented a lot more challenges due to the pandemic.
Rich Gelfond, managing director of IMAX, where A Quiet Place Part II made $ 4.1 million domestically, called the film its first domestic release this year to cross the threshold of the big opening weekend. given the pandemic at the grand opening weekend, period.
Memorial Day weekend, usually one of the busiest for theaters, still didn’t look like it normally does in the movies. The total box office topped $ 80 million, but that’s about a third of normal holiday weekend activity. Last Memorial Day, when almost all of the operating theaters were drive-ins, ticket sales were $ 842,000, according to Comscore.
Many theaters, especially in New York and Los Angeles, still operate with social distancing measures. But the guidelines are deteriorating. Last week, the country’s biggest theater chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, said they would no longer need vaccinated moviegoers to wear face masks.