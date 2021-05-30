The penultimate episode of Lucifer season 5 is heartbreaking (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 5 Episode 15 Is This Really How Its Going to End?!]

Were going to be honest: were a bit in denial about what was going on in the penultimate episode of Lucifer Season 5.

Like Lucifer (Tom ellis) tries to muster the votes for his candidacy to be the Next God with Michael (Ellis) also wanting the job, Detective Chloe Decker (German Lauren) is planning his next steps, namely, saying goodbye to the NYPD. (She’ll be working as a Lucifers consultant now, part of her support for her partner.) But the events that occur during what she considers her final case could very well change everything.

Hey, at least there’s a lighthearted moment when a suspect’s alibi is she was reading to a programming manager at Fox (the network that canceled Lucifer). Good luck with that, the devil says ironically.

Lucifer would be a good God, wouldn’t he?

Sadly, his siblings don’t think so, even though they hate Michael (and even with the bribe of access to a favorite chef). He’s practically run the place already since he’s in Heaven with God after all. Are you seriously telling me that Michael has your vote because he’s the devil you know? Lucifer asks one of his unbelieving brothers. Do you have any idea how ironically infuriating this is?

Although he may begin to doubt whether he will become God, Chloe has faith in him. If anyone in the entire universe can persuade him, it’s you, she assures him. Maybe he can if he’s honest about why he wants to take over. He gives a chance with Zadkiel. I do it for love, and it gets worse: I do it for the love of a human, he reveals. I’m trying to be God so that I can finally be worthy of her.

One last case

Regarding the case, the murder of a technician in the ME’s office reveals a scam he had with a psychic who claimed to find lost items from deceased relatives. They sold the assets of non-biting families on the black market, using a fence, TJ.

When Chloe announces her intention to retire, Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) understands, while criminal lawyer Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) does not handle it well. (She also thinks Lucifer and Chloe are going to Alabama because they said they’d be in North Florida, covering her family business. Seriously, somebody please tell Ella the truth already!)

But could the LAPD have a familiar face? Amenadiel (DB Woodside) stops to see Dan as he plays cards with his daughter Trixie (Scarlett Estevez), and the angel shares his plans to become a cop. Dan is not as supportive as Amenadiel had hoped.

Turns out there’s a much more disturbing issue on their hands: When Lucifer and Chloe stalk the fence, TJ is super strong and sends the devil flying through a coffee table. Is he heavenly?

The killer appears to be after something he’s closed, so Dan offers to help him since his last Chloe case and track down TJ’s clients. This is when he encounters serious problems. After suspecting a possible home invasion when one of the customers opens his door, Dan calls him, to be taken away by a gunman. But he manages to leave the others a clue: identity plates that lead back to a mercenary, Vincent Le Mec (Rob benedict, Supernaturals God, unfortunately absent Lucifers version, played by Dennis haysbert, by an episode), and his group.

The demon labyrinth (Lesley-Ann Brandt), of course, plans to kill those responsible, but Lucifer needs her to focus on finding Dan instead, which means calling all favors criminals owe him. And they better hurry, because Dan is in dire straits, bloodied and strapped to a chair. Vincent wants to know where TJ is (Dan says he doesn’t know him) and shows him a photo of a grave.

Just as it looks like Dan has the upper hand, he breaks free and grabs Vincents muscle and goes to escape, he pulls from behind. When he turns around, Vincent shoots him twice more. The moment Chloe finds him, he’s bleeding and insists on telling her a few things: make sure Trixie knows he loves her and Caleb’s name. Paramedics rush in and

Say goodbye

Not everyone can do anything. Just as the doctor tells Chloe at the hospital that Dan hasn’t arrived, Trixie walks into the waiting room to ask where her father is. She refuses to believe he’s dead and even begs Lucifer to tell her that’s not true since he never lies. (Good luck with having dry eyes during this scene!)

To the surprise of the Lucifers, Amenadiel knows what Caleb means: the boy he tried to help who was killed. The angel buried him with his necklace, the key to the flaming sword. The crooks must have taken it, and it gave TJ his super strength. This happened, the brothers realize, as Michael must have asked Gabriel to retrieve Azraels’ blade from the goddess (Tricia helfer) dimension. He’s trying to assemble the sword, that is, he’s preparing for a war, not an election.

This makes Lucifer doubt himself as he does not have the best record when it comes to wars in heaven. He even admits to Chloe why he wants to be God, and she is upset that her daughters are growing up without a father because Lucifer still doesn’t know how she feels about him. (Ouch.)

At Dans’s funeral, Amenadiel has bad news for Lucifer: their friend is not in Heaven. Dan faced his guilt. He told me, argues Lucifer. It is not so simple. But when Amenadiel gives the eulogy, he says In to a much better place, leaving Chloe to think he’s in Heaven.

He taught me to be a good man because he was a good man. The sad part is I think he forgot that sometimes, but he was a good, good man, always trying to do good through others, always trying to do better, even though he already was. the best of us, said the angel.

Then after Maze finds a location for Vincent and his men, they’ll take them out of their terrifying sound and so, all is well for Ella and Lucifer singing It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday at the funeral.

But if he made the people who killed Dan pay, Lucifers is not done yet. He may have wanted to be God for the wrong reasons before, but now he knows he possesses be God, he told Dr Linda Martin (Rachael harris). And that means they go to war.

