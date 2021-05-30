Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Hollywood owners of Wrexham, fire manager





Wrexham superstar owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney showed their ruthless streak by removing manager Dean Keates. The Welsh club missed out on a place in the National League play-offs after a disappointing draw with Dagenham and Redbridge in the middle of the table on Saturday. Wrexham had his fate in his hands heading into the final day of the season, but a 1-1 stalemate saw Bromley clinch seventh place by a point. Reynolds and McElhenney completed their racetrack buyout in February and laid out their goal of bringing the club back to the Football League, which they abandoned in 2008.





After their promotion hopes ended with Saturday’s draw, the owners decided to part ways with Keates, assistant coach Andy Davies and first team coach Carl Darlington. A statement on the Wrexham website reads: “Following disappointment at failing to live up to the National League play-offs, the board moved quickly to approach the managerial position at the club.” Co-Chairs Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said, “We would like to thank Dean, Andy and Carl for all their efforts on behalf of the Club under sometimes difficult circumstances. “We are committed to returning the Club to EFL as soon as possible and we believe that a change of manager will give us the best chance of achieving this goal. “Dean, Andy and Carl will always be welcome at the Club.” Keates – a former Wrexham midfielder – played for the club between 2010 and 2015 and was appointed manager in 2016. He left in 2018 to lead Walsall before returning for a second stint at Wrexham in 2019. The Red Dragons have started their search for their next coach as they pick the remnants of a disappointing end to the season that has seen them win just one of their last three games and escape the playoffs. The club previously belonged to the trust of their supporters before 98.2% of members voted in favor of Reynolds and McElhenney completing their sensational 2 million takeover. In a mission statement, the A-List actors vowed to make Wrexham a “world force” while also aiming for a cheeky dig at Chester, saying they “always wanted to beat” their bitter rivals. Did Reynolds and McElhenney make the right decision to fire Keates? Comments below. Speaking last year, Reynolds and McElhenney added: “Our goal is to grow the squad and send them back to the EFL in the face of increased attendance in an improved stadium. “We want to provide full financial support to the manager and his coaching staff and build a sustainable model that will attract the best players and staff to the racetrack. Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered Americans’ plans, Reynolds also claimed he wanted to attend as many games as possible and said the community would be at the heart of the takeover. “The community needs to be more included,” he said. “We have to build a supporters council and there will be full transparency. “We weren’t doing it to make money. We have successful day jobs, we feel we can grow something and we can only do it knowing we have the support of the community.”







