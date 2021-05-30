‘School of Rock’ actor killed, dangerous intersection, group says





item The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding a bicycle was reported three years ago by a road safety group as “notoriously dangerous and dangerous” by a road safety group, but there is no improvement. have been done. In its 2018 study, the Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection in the Avondale neighborhood, on the northwest side of the city, as a “high collision area” due to its poor visibility and heavy traffic. intense. Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 film with Jack Black, was hit by a car at the intersection on Wednesday and pronounced dead in a hospital. Police said a witness told officers that Clark, 32, was driving east on Logan Boulevard when he turned on a red light and was struck by a vehicle crossing Logan on Avenue Western. Authorities said the 20-year-old driver who struck Clark had received multiple citations and the crash was still under investigation. Clark’s death has led the transportation alliance to renew calls for safety improvements at the location, which runs partly under the Kennedy Freeway. FREE DOWNLOAD: Receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android “We can only hope that we will see an immediate response before another tragedy occurs,” said Jim Merrell, chief executive of the nonprofit organization. Chicago Sun-Times. “This was not to happen.” Merrill said the group made several recommendations to make the intersection, which runs partly under the Kennedy Freeway, safer, but none have been put in place. Clark was at least the second cyclist known to have been killed at the intersection. Tyler Fabeck, 22, was struck and killed by a driver in April 2008.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos