Wheaton’s new e-bike store is up and running

A husband and wife took a long road trip – about 200 miles from Appleton, Wisconsin – to purchase an electric bike at a new store in downtown Wheaton.

Other out-of-town customers are willing to make the trip from New Lenox and Joliet.

Their enthusiasm for e-bikes made the Pedego store exactly what it was meant to be: a destination that breathes new life south of the city center.

The electric bike craze drew Jeff Alvis out of retirement after a career in management consulting. He shifted gears and opened the store – the only Pedego dealership in the western suburbs – after sensing a business opportunity last year when a friend told him about the burning market for e-bikes.

“We’ve had a lot of couples, the man or the woman is a good rider and the other isn’t, but they want to ride together,” he said.

Alvis discovered how fun it was to run a store with his wife, Andie, and their business partners, Bill and Karen Budicin, a couple from Lisle.

The pupils of Sainte-Thérèse entertain the elderly at Saint-Joseph de Palatine



The sixth-year students of Sainte-Thérèse share a safe and socially distant welcome with the residents of the Maison Saint-Joseph for the elderly in the Palatine. The trip to Saint-Joseph is a tradition of more than 10 years that had to be revised this year because of COVID-19 after being canceled a year ago.

– Brian Hill | Staff photographer

The sixth grade class from École Sainte-Thérèse de Palatine recently traveled to the nearby St. Joseph’s House for the Elderly to provide entertainment and gift bags for its residents.

The cheerful group of 40 students were supported by car and truck horns passing on the northwest road to the house.

Once there, they were greeted by around 25 enthusiastic residents, seated along the sidewalk of the establishment’s dead end.

Students shared jokes, played Shakespeare, and read an original story, “The Chicken That Couldn’t Cross the Road,” written by sixth-grade Megan Oleksak.

The student trip to Maison Saint-Joseph for the elderly is a tradition of more than 10 years that had to be revised this year due to COVID-19 after being canceled a year ago, according to Terri Kolbus of Sainte Thérèse .

Batavia woman honored for helping seniors make vaccine appointments

In the throes of the pandemic, seniors across the Batavia region have found the almost “Hunger Games” battle to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment to be not only frustrating, but downright intimidating.

Enter Batavia’s mom, Erin Cluts.

In January, Cluts began tracking down and scheduling vaccine appointments for older people in the Batavia area, many of whom couldn’t navigate the labyrinthine online system. To date, Cluts has helped around 100 or more seniors get vaccine appointments.

In honor of his dedication, the Batavia Senior Citizens Club of the Batavia Park District and Mayor Jeffery Schielke proclaimed May 19 Erin Cluts Day and presented him with a framed copy of the official proclamation.

“It’s about celebrating our community and what we do in difficult times,” said Cluts. “It’s not about me, it’s about the community and what we do when we come together.”

Farmer’s markets open for the season

If you want, you can visit a farmers market every day of the week.

This is what we learned while compiling a list of suburban farmer’s markets.

Several markets are already open. Some open this weekend; and some open next week or later.

You can find more than just fresh fruits and vegetables in most of these markets. Many of them include locally made products such as soaps, vinegars and oils, honey, baked goods, and even crafts such as jewelry and home décor.

Consult our list published Thursday, May 20 in the Neighbor section. There was also a special section on farmers’ markets in the Wednesday May 26th newspaper.

