Jake Tappers The Devil May Dance mixes Hollywood, Mafia and politics | Culture & Leisure

The Devil Can Dance by Jake Tapper; Little, Brown and Co. (336 pages, $ 28)

Jake Tapper didn’t stray too far from his day job for a side fuss.

Tapper is CNN’s main anchor in Washington, hosts the weekday news show The Lead With Jake Tapper, and co-hosts the State of the Union Sunday morning public affairs program.

He escapes the pressure of current political coverage by writing novels on historical politics.

Tapper published three non-fiction books including the bestseller The Outpost in 2012, before turning to fiction. His new book, The Devil May Dance, is his second historical thriller starring fictional US Congressman Charlie Marder and his scientist wife Margaret.

Set in the early 1960s, it sends the Marders on an undercover mission that seems groovy and glamorous: hanging out with Frank Sinatra and his famous Rat Pack in Los Angeles to find out just how closely linked the singers are to the Mafia.

It’s indeed groovy and glamorous, and it almost gets them to kill on multiple occasions. Not to mention the dead girl in the trunk of their rental car …

Tappers’ debut novel, The Hellfire Club, published in 2018, is set in Washington, DC, in the late 1950s. It introduced Charlie as a rookie member of Congress and Margaret as a reluctant political wife. Amid the high political drama of the McCarthy era, the two uncovered a gruesome conspiracy rooted in blackmail and power.

The Devil May Dance takes place about eight years later. Charlie is a moderate Eisenhower / Rockefeller Republican (a now extinct species) based in his congressional seat and more acclimated to the Washingtons backscratching protocols. But that doesn’t prepare him for a phone call from his father, Winston Marder, a powerful Republican political agent. Winston needs the help of his sons as he is in prison at the New York Tombs, accused of aiding and abetting notorious criminals.

He was put there by one of his worst enemies: Robert Kennedy, US attorney general and brother of the recently elected president. Find out what Bobby wants and give it to him, Winston tells Charlie.

What Bobby wants is for Charlie and Margaret to take on this secret mission. The situation with Sinatra is complicated. The singer is an enthusiastic supporter of President Kennedy and has campaigned fervently for him. But his ties to the mob aren’t exactly secret, and Robert Kennedy has directed the Justice Department’s energies into the fight against organized crime. (And that’s just the tip of the criminal / political iceberg.)

Kennedy even arranged a blanket for the couple. Sinatra is currently filming The Mandchurian Candidate, a film about a soldier entering politics, Kennedy says. Charlie is a war hero and combat veteran, so Kennedy arranged with the studio to serve as a consultant to director John Frankenheimer and Sinatra.

The Attorney General tells Charlie that they know Mafia boss Sam Giancana, a close friend of Sinatras’ friend, asked the singer for a favor. He must know what the favor is. All Charlie has to do is get comfortable with Frank and find out, and hell is do his country a favor. Oh, and get Winston out of jail.

So the Marders park their two children with their grandmother in New York and head to Los Angeles. There and in Palm Springs, the two hang out with the Rat Pack: Sinatra, singers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., and Kennedy-in-law Peter Lawford (with occasional appearances by Shirley MacLaine).

And then there are the shadowy band members, often sitting at the same table but never appearing in tabloid photos: Giancana and John Handsome gangster Johnny Roselli. Tapper vividly traces the complex relationships of men; at one point, Margaret draws on her zoological skills to analyze who is the alpha, beta, omega and predator at the top.

The party lifestyle of Rat Packs is a perilous atmosphere for Charlie. The term has yet to be coined, but he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and self-medicates with alcohol. Margaret was concerned about her drinking before arriving in Los Angeles, and she is now on high alert although, as a man of her day, Charlie doesn’t want to talk about it.

Charlie was the main character of The Hellfire Club, and he’s still a co-protagonist, but Margaret has more than reclaimed her time in The Devil May Dance. From the start, we know she is irritated that she put her career as a zoologist on hold to have children, even though she loves them very much. She fully participates in the Hollywood Mission in part because she simply misses being a polite political bride and turns out to be a born action hero.

It’s Margaret who sniffs a connection in the affair with the New Church of Scientology and heads straight for her Los Angeles headquarters and a frightening encounter with L. Ron Hubbard, whom she literally escapes the clutches with highly unheard-of use. allowed of the vaunted religions. E-meter.

Shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, Margaret is shocked to see her niece Violet, a 16-year-old runaway from Ohio, get stung by a much older studio executive at a private club. The guy takes the spiked violet away before Margaret can catch it, so she teams up with hard-talking tabloid reporter Charlotte Goode to find the girl. They will find more than what they bargained for.

Charlie has a pretty impressive scene in which he confronts John Wayne and wins but it’s Margaret who tears Sinatra apart in a showdown over Hollywood’s complacency about teenage sexual exploitation and gets a surprising response.

Sinatra is the most intriguing and developed of the famous characters in the book, but Tapper sketches them all deftly. The book is extensively researched and it incorporates real-life conversations and performances, which can be shocking in their informal expressions of racism and misogyny, too true to the time.

But it also captures glamor and grooviness, culminating in an exaggerated chase throughout the civic auditorium of Santa Monica in the midst of the 1962 Academy Awards, in which Margaret discovers that the Oscars statuette is truly heavier than it is. ‘it seems.

The Devil May Dance is rich in research, rich in pop culture and historical detail. The book is set six decades ago, but neither politics nor show business has changed as much as one might hope. Tapping connects the dots, but does so with a light hand that doesn’t slow down the Marders’ adventures. And listen, about Disneyland after dark …