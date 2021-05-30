Ariana Grandes’ wedding announcement won over social media this week





Topline Pop singer Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that she had married her fiance Dalton Gomez in a tiny and intimate wedding ceremony, sparking a massive social media frenzy which is testament to her wild popularity surpassing the online buzz around some. of America’s most popular couples. LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center … [+] on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Highlights Grande, who broke the news on Instagram, bragged about the week’s most popular posts on Instagram and Facebook, according to CrowdTangle, gaining 65 million likes on wedding-related images on both platforms in just four. days. Most beloved post, which racked up 26 million Instagram hearts and over 3 million Facebook reactions, eclipsed social media engagement around other greats celebrity weddings 2021, including actress Aubrey Plazas’ wedding to screenwriter Jeff Baena. Notably, many couples who would likely be grappling with Grandes’ online fan base either did not share their wedding photos directly on social media or did so when Instagram’s main photo-sharing app had. a significantly lower number of users (Instagram went from 400 million users in 2014 to over a billion). For example, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have since announced their divorce, had the first and second most popular Instagram photos the week they were married in 2014, but still have only 2.3 million likes on the most popular photo and had no trending images on Facebook. Surprising fact Outside the United States, the royal weddings of Prince William to Kate Middleton and Prince Harry to Meghan Markle have both attracted significant interest online. While CrowdTangle data doesn’t go far enough back to reveal the extent of the engagement around the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ wedding in 2011, the royal wedding posts generated more than 32 million interactions over the course of the week surrounding the ceremony for Harry and actress Markles 2018. A average over 24 million in the UK and 22.8 million in the US watched Prince Williams’ wedding to Middleton, while 18 million in the UK and 30 million in the US watched Prince Harry and Markles. Key context Grande who rose to fame as an actress in the Nickelodeon series Victorioushas become one of the most popular singers in the world. She has released six studio albums and is currently tied for third for most hits of all time on Signposts weekly pop graphics. Grande was ranked highest paid musician on Forbess 2020 list of the highest paying celebrities, with an estimated net worth of $ 72 million. Large number 239 million. That’s the number of followers Grande has on Instagram, making her the fourth most followed account on the platform after Instagram (394 million), Christiano Ronaldo (292 million) and Dwayne The Rock Johnson (241 million). Further reading Ariana Grande tied for third top 10 all-time hits on the pop chart with her latest Smash (Forbes)







