Springfield Memorial Day events, openings and closings

The unofficial start to summer began with heavenly weather and the return of a few favorites of the season.

The pools are open and baseball was on tap Sunday night.

Springfield’s high temperatures will be just 70 degrees Sunday and Monday with calm winds.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance themselves, although the city of Springfield still suggests people continue to do both.

TheNelson Centerpool in Lincoln Park, which has not been open to the public since the summer of 2019, opens on Memorial Day.

Veterans Memorial Pool, which is also scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, has experienced technical difficulties with the pools filtration system and will not be open.

Springfield’s outdoor pool capacity limits are expected to be kept at 100 until Illinois passes the bridge phase.

Knight’s Action Park and Splash Kingdom, 1700 Knights Recreation Drive, open for the Saturday season.

The Route 66 Drive In theater opened on Friday and is now open seven days a week.

the Springfield Sliders hosted the Alton River Dragons at Robin Roberts Stadium at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. The Sliders start a three-game home game on Friday.

Despite guidance from the CDC, Sangamon County Public Health Department Director Gail O’Neill still urges people to be careful during Memorial Day weekend and during the summer. O’Neill said large crowds should always be avoided and urged travelers to get tested, especially if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Coming this Thursday, the International Carillon Festival starts at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon in Washington Park. It lasts until Sunday.

After being silenced last year due to COVID-19, the Levitt AMP Springfield Music series begins its 10-week series of free, live entertainment at the Y Block, just north of the Governor’s Mansion with the singer. Soultru headlining Thursday’s show.

The pandemic restricts some Memorial Day traditions, including public ceremonies at Camp Butler National Cemetery and Field Mass at Calvary Cemetery, both in Springfield.

Memorial Day Events

Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield

About 200 Girl Scouts and Girl Scouts placed flags at over 26,000 graves at Camp Butler, 5063 Camp Butler Road early Saturday morning. There will be a ceremony on Monday, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will not be open to the public.

The ceremony will honor the veterans with a wreath laying and the Burial Detailof Sangamon County Interveterans will be in attendance.

Camp Butler is open daily from sunrise (just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday) to sunset (8:20 p.m. on Monday). Go towww.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/campbutler.aspfor National Cemetery Administration COVID-19 alerts, including additional security measures.

Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield

The 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry will host a wreath laying ceremony at GAR Mound at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue, 9 a.m. on Monday.

Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Springfield

Although there will be no mass at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, Catholic Bishop of Springfield Thomas John Paprocki will celebrate a special massat the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Chatham

At 10 a.m. on Monday,Chatham American Legion Post759and Chatham VFW Post 4763 will hold a 30-minute silent vigil with a Joint Color Ranger at Chatham Veterans Memorial Park (Town Square).

Lincoln

Lincoln American Legion Post # 263, 1740 Fifth Street Road, will be holding a service at the station at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The Reverend Ron Otto, pastor of Lincoln Christian Church, will deliver the speech. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be indoors, where current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

The Ladies of the Auxiliary will lay a wreath and the Color Guard and the Firing Squad will honor the Veterans. “Taps” will be played during the event.

A dinner of ham and beans will then be served.

Mount Pulaski

A service will be held at MountPulaski Cemetery on Illinois Highway 10 on the south side of the Elkhart Blacktop at 10 a.m. Monday. Members of American Legion Post # 447 will have the color uprising, local groups will place wreaths and youth from Mount Pulaski will place flowers.

The keynote speaker is Reverend Jonathan Buescher of Mount Pulaski Zion Lutheran Church (LCMS).

A second service will be held at Steenbergen Cemetery, 301 N. 1500th Ave., at 11 a.m.

Openings and closings

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means banks and post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Federal buildings, Illinois State Offices, Sangamon County Building and Municipal Building, as well as the Lincoln Library, will be closed.

District 186 schools and private schools are on leave.

The offices on the campuses of the Lincoln Land Community Colleget at the University of Illinois at Springfield are closed.

Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Bus are not in service on Memorial Day.

Presidential Library and Abraham Lincoln Museum is open during normal hours. Students enter for free on Mondays, and anyone who has received their COVID vaccine can get free entry until the end of June. Plan your visit to http://PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

