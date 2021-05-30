Entertainment
Springfield Memorial Day events, openings and closings
The unofficial start to summer began with heavenly weather and the return of a few favorites of the season.
The pools are open and baseball was on tap Sunday night.
Springfield’s high temperatures will be just 70 degrees Sunday and Monday with calm winds.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance themselves, although the city of Springfield still suggests people continue to do both.
After:Sangamon County turns to family and friends over Memorial Day for help with COVID-19 vaccine
TheNelson Centerpool in Lincoln Park, which has not been open to the public since the summer of 2019, opens on Memorial Day.
Veterans Memorial Pool, which is also scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, has experienced technical difficulties with the pools filtration system and will not be open.
Springfield’s outdoor pool capacity limits are expected to be kept at 100 until Illinois passes the bridge phase.
Knight’s Action Park and Splash Kingdom, 1700 Knights Recreation Drive, open for the Saturday season.
The Route 66 Drive In theater opened on Friday and is now open seven days a week.
the Springfield Sliders hosted the Alton River Dragons at Robin Roberts Stadium at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. The Sliders start a three-game home game on Friday.
Despite guidance from the CDC, Sangamon County Public Health Department Director Gail O’Neill still urges people to be careful during Memorial Day weekend and during the summer. O’Neill said large crowds should always be avoided and urged travelers to get tested, especially if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.
After:Letter: Remember the Veterans on Remembrance Day
Coming this Thursday, the International Carillon Festival starts at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon in Washington Park. It lasts until Sunday.
After being silenced last year due to COVID-19, the Levitt AMP Springfield Music series begins its 10-week series of free, live entertainment at the Y Block, just north of the Governor’s Mansion with the singer. Soultru headlining Thursday’s show.
The pandemic restricts some Memorial Day traditions, including public ceremonies at Camp Butler National Cemetery and Field Mass at Calvary Cemetery, both in Springfield.
Memorial Day Events
Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield
About 200 Girl Scouts and Girl Scouts placed flags at over 26,000 graves at Camp Butler, 5063 Camp Butler Road early Saturday morning. There will be a ceremony on Monday, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will not be open to the public.
The ceremony will honor the veterans with a wreath laying and the Burial Detailof Sangamon County Interveterans will be in attendance.
Camp Butler is open daily from sunrise (just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday) to sunset (8:20 p.m. on Monday). Go towww.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/campbutler.aspfor National Cemetery Administration COVID-19 alerts, including additional security measures.
Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield
The 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry will host a wreath laying ceremony at GAR Mound at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue, 9 a.m. on Monday.
Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Springfield
Although there will be no mass at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, Catholic Bishop of Springfield Thomas John Paprocki will celebrate a special massat the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Chatham
At 10 a.m. on Monday,Chatham American Legion Post759and Chatham VFW Post 4763 will hold a 30-minute silent vigil with a Joint Color Ranger at Chatham Veterans Memorial Park (Town Square).
Lincoln
Lincoln American Legion Post # 263, 1740 Fifth Street Road, will be holding a service at the station at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The Reverend Ron Otto, pastor of Lincoln Christian Church, will deliver the speech. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be indoors, where current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The Ladies of the Auxiliary will lay a wreath and the Color Guard and the Firing Squad will honor the Veterans. “Taps” will be played during the event.
A dinner of ham and beans will then be served.
Mount Pulaski
A service will be held at MountPulaski Cemetery on Illinois Highway 10 on the south side of the Elkhart Blacktop at 10 a.m. Monday. Members of American Legion Post # 447 will have the color uprising, local groups will place wreaths and youth from Mount Pulaski will place flowers.
The keynote speaker is Reverend Jonathan Buescher of Mount Pulaski Zion Lutheran Church (LCMS).
A second service will be held at Steenbergen Cemetery, 301 N. 1500th Ave., at 11 a.m.
Openings and closings
Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means banks and post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Federal buildings, Illinois State Offices, Sangamon County Building and Municipal Building, as well as the Lincoln Library, will be closed.
District 186 schools and private schools are on leave.
The offices on the campuses of the Lincoln Land Community Colleget at the University of Illinois at Springfield are closed.
Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Bus are not in service on Memorial Day.
Presidential Library and Abraham Lincoln Museum is open during normal hours. Students enter for free on Mondays, and anyone who has received their COVID vaccine can get free entry until the end of June. Plan your visit to http://PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.
Contact StevenSpearie: 217-622-1788, [email protected], twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]