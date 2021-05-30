Remembering actor Samuel E. Wright





“Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue looks back on the life of veteran Broadway actor Samuel E. Wright, who appeared on stage in “The Lion King” but is best known as the voice of Sebastian the Crab in the Disney animated musical “. The Little Mermaid.” Video transcript – All that the light touches is our kingdom. – A Broadway, television and film actor, Samuel Wright brought great humanity to all of his roles. But he’s best known for characters who weren’t human at all. From a “Bunch of Grapes” and TV commercials – – Belt. – Keep going back. – – his most famous creation, Sébastien the crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. – (SINGING) And you don’t know why, but you’re dying to try. You want to kiss the girl. – And these are sequels, television spinoffs … – I know Sharkania like I know the back of my own head. – – and video games. – Do people stop you at airports and say: SAMUEL WRIGHT: Oh yes. Especially the voice. They hear the voice, they hear my voice and they say that this voice sounds really familiar. Or they stop and ask me, were you on “America’s Most Wanted” or something? [LAUGHTER] – He has been nominated twice for the Tony Awards. – And Samuel E. Wright for “The Lion King”. – One to portray Mufasa, the original “Lion King” in Disney’s 1997 Broadway musical. – A king’s time as a ruler rises and falls like the sun. Someday, Simba, the sun will set over my time here, and ride with you as the new king. – Sam Wright died this week from prostate cancer at the age of 74. He is survived by his 48-year-old wife, three children, the performing arts school he co-founded in Walden, New York, and all the characters he brought to life.

