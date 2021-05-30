From Prince Harry to LeBron James, the real stories are Hollywood’s rising stars

Unscripted shows and documentary projects tend to be cheaper to produce than their scripted counterparts, offering the potential for greater profit if they become popular. According to market research firm Reelgood, the cumulative number of reality TV shows offered on streaming services almost doubled in the first quarter of this year compared to 2020.

AT&T Inc. has placed a premium on this type of entertainment in its recent WarnerMedia merger agreement with Discovery Inc., a major unscripted programming player known for its top-notch reality TV franchise 90 Day Fianc “and d ‘others, like Fixer Upper “. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav said after the deal was announced that combining his company’s expertise in unscripted productions with WarnerMedias’ prowess in scripted shows would be explosive.

In addition, the Kardashians are airing a new show on Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu streaming service, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markles Archewell Productions is making a documentary series for Netflix Inc. about military veterans participating in track and field after suffering physical abuse. injuries or debilitating illnesses. . Former company president Barack and Michelle Obamas has found success producing unscripted projects, including last year’s Oscar winner for Best Documentary American Factory. “

ViacomCBS Inc. CEO Bob Bakish, who is trying to grow his company’s Paramount + streaming service, recently called unscripted programming the fastest growing genre in streaming. The company spent $ 15 billion on content last year and made non-fiction a priority with shows such as the Ink Master tattoo artist series ‘and docuseries From Cradle to Stage’, produced by the frontman of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl.

We basically have a new exclusive original in the reality space and the unscripted space every month, ”Bakish said in May during a call for results.

With future media giant WarnerMedia-Discovery spending $ 20 billion annually on content, and Netflix and Disney both boosting their commitment to producing more unscripted series and documentaries, the amount of capital flowing into non-fiction content has has reached unprecedented levels, said Lance Klein, head of unscripted content at Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor, who portrays one of the world’s biggest reality TV stars in Kim Kardashian.

Hollywood movie stars such as Will Smith, Amy Schumer, and Chris Hemsworth have also been featured in the act and are doing high profile non-fiction projects for companies like YouTube, HBO Max, and Disney, respectively.

The biggest movie stars are in the unscripted business, and that’s something that rarely happened seven, eight, nine years ago, ”Klein said.

Unscripted shows do not feature actors playing people other than themselves. They can include baking, survival and song contests, silly or scary reality TV series, murder mystery and social docuseries, as well as traditional informative documentaries. Reality TV can cost a fraction of what it takes to produce scripted content, so popular unscripted shows often generate profits that can exceed those of scripted series. Over the past decade, network television has also started showing more unscripted content in prime time due to the high profit potential, according to several agents and producers.

Netflix claims that its dating shows, such as Love is Blind, “have been among the most successful series on platforms, attracting tens of millions of views. And for years, the streaming service has performed well with series. documentaries like Making a Murderer, “and in recent years to the popular extreme Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a show about a flamboyant zoo owner seen by more than 60 million subscribers, according to Netflix.

The popularity of documentary series has translated into bigger gains for filmmakers, according to Geoff Suddleson, co-director of unscripted television for United Talent Agency, adding that demand for unscripted programming is increasing. Money spent on high profile documentary series has doubled in recent years, he said. It is not uncommon to see some of these series command nearly seven characters per episode. “

Netflix has also received critical acclaim in unscripted mode. The company won the Oscar for best feature documentary two years in a row, first with American Factory, “produced by Obamas Higher Ground Productions, then in April it won for My Octopus Teacher,” an intimate story of ‘a cinematographer who develops a bond with a baby octopus.

Over the past 10 years, the importance of non-fiction has increased dramatically “with the explosive growth of streaming platforms like Netflix,” said Ellen Windemuth, a producer who has been producing what she calls real stories “for over. 25 years old. Ms. Windemuth, who helped produce My Octopus Teacher, “believes streaming services now have a better understanding of the popularity of unscripted content, but also the benefit of taking less risk.

How many failures do you have for each The Crown? “She said. Netflix, Apple, Disney have discovered that non-fiction has a very loyal following.”

Streaming services aren’t the only ones keen to reap the financial rewards of making unscripted shows. Through his production company, Men in Black star Mr. Smiths Westbrook Media is producing a YouTube fitness series called Best Shape of My Life, which will be released next year. Westbrook also produces another show on YouTube with music star Alicia Keys called Noted. “

When unscripted producer Brent Montgomery was stepping into entertainment, he recalls being told by a mentor that in Hollywood quality, award-winning script TV can get you a reservation, but no script can buy you the land under the restaurant. “

Based largely on the production success of the Pawn Stars reality show, “Mr. Montgomery sold his company Leftfield Entertainment for $ 360 million in 2014.

Now CEO of Wheelhouse Entertainment, Mr. Montgomery is producing the Disney + documentary series Becoming “starring basketball icon LeBron James, while also working with Netflix to attract more Gen Z consumers. This age group prefers often watch YouTube and TikTok rather than the scripted content available on TV or streaming platforms.

Mr. Montgomery produces a reality TV series for Netflix called The Hype House, “a show chronicling several popular TikTok creators as they live together under one roof. He bets Gen Z’s interest in social media will increase the number of viewers of unscripted content on streaming services.

There’s the reality, and the documentary, and the appetite for the two combined grows because that’s what children who come into adulthood grew up on. They didn’t grow up on TV, “he said. I think the stories they’re used to seeing and really want to devour are genuine, real stories.”

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.

