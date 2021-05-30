What A Quiet Place 2 Reveals About Monsters

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS forA quiet place 2.

A quiet room IIreveals a little more about its alien monsters here is everything we know new about aliens. After more than a year of delays due to the pandemic, John Krasinski’s highly anticipated sequel to 2018 A quiet placefinally released in theaters this weekend. While the creatures that wreaked havoc on Earth remain largely ambiguous in the first film, A quiet place 2provides a little more insight into their functioning and their arrival on the planet.

A quiet place features blind monsters that look like Strange things“Demogorgons. Equipped with razor-sharp claws and teeth and a straddling head that houses a gigantic ear, aliens are ultra-sensitive to sound and will do whatever they can to silence the noise around them. They attack any sound source but do not feed, so their diet is still unknown. Although they are obviously bulletproof, the first film ends with Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) managing to neutralize one with the high-frequency emissions from his hearing aid, exposing the inside of his head. and allowing his mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) to kill him.

The sequel delves slightly into other weaknesses, strengths and origins. A scene in A quiet placeshows a list of all of the Abbott family’s questions regarding the stranger’s motivations and abilities; while these questions are what audiences might think, the movie works best without disclosing everything the monsters are capable of. That being said, let’s take a look at what KrasinskiIschoose to reveal these formidable aliens in A quiet place 2.

How aliens got to Earth

In A quiet place, a newspaper clipping indicates that a meteor struck New Mexico, implying that the aliens entered and crashed that way. At the very beginning of A quiet place 2, in a flashback to the first day of the alien invasion, a television in the Lee (John Krasinski) convenience store visit shows massive destruction and death taking place in Shanghai. A little later, the city’s baseball game is interrupted by a huge fireball falling to Earth. As the Abbotts return home, chaos ensues as the first attack begins.

It does not quite correspond to what A quiet placesaid about the meteor in New Mexico. Perhaps there were several meteors that hit the planet that day or one shattered on entering the atmosphere, dispersing across the globe. This would explain the breaking news report in Shanghai before the same happened in the Abbotts’ hometown. In an interview in 2018, Krasinski confirmed that the monsters arrived on meteorites from their home planet, which had exploded. This is verified in the sequel, in which the monsters appear shortly after the meteorite makes landfall. Why they came to Earth remains a mystery despite the constant noise, is the planet as hospitable as theirs? Or were meteors the only form of transport and they just found themselves captured in Earth’s orbit?

They can’t be killed easily

Regan and Evelyn can only kill an alien by A quiet place and another in A quiet place 2because they are able to amplify the noise coming from Regan’s hearing aid. Regan even tries to shoot one but doesn’t make a direct hit. It is only until Regan broadcasts the frequency on the radio that she and her brother are able to kill the aliens that hunt them. It seems that aliens have to be shot and / or impaled in the center of their head to be killed. Because the bodies of aliens have evolved enough to withstand any kind of explosion, it’s nearly impossible to eradicate them. They speed through crowds, buses, trains and store windows, throwing people aside in an effort to silence the noise.

In a newspaper clipping A quiet place, the army was almost defeated. In A quiet place 2, bullets don’t work on an advancing alien. In the warehouse where Emmett (Cillian Murphy) is hiding, Evelyn attempts to ignite one of the creatures chasing her burning sons, which the alien emerges unharmed and would have detected without the sprinkler system.

Water is their weakness

Water appears to hamper the abilities of aliens, as first suggested in A quiet placeLee brings her son Marcus (Noah Jupe) to a waterfall near the house. There they can speak freely as the waterfall provides white noise that distorts the hearing of aliens. Later, when the basement of the farm is flooded and Evelyn is trapped with her newborn baby, she hides behind the falling water to mask any sounds she or the baby might make. The stranger has trouble detecting her in the flood because of the rushing water. When the sprinklers turn on A quiet place 2, the alien has trouble hearing anything else in her surroundings, so Evelyn can escape through the hatch to save the boys.

The sequel also reveals that aliens cannot swim. After Emmett and Regan escape a group of rogue humans on the docks, they discover the aliens are drowning in the water. We try to follow Emmett, but he seems to sink in as soon as he jumps. Another alien remains aboard an unmoored boat, which is pushed by the currents towards the offshore island, where a handful of survivors live harmoniously. Their saving grace is that aliens cannot swim. This corresponds to the weakness of aliens in 2002 Panels, where aliens are physically burned by exposure to water. Despite all their might, camouflage, acrobatics, and the administration of poisonous H2O gas ultimately destroys them. Again, it’s curious that both types of aliens landed on a planet that is over 70% water covered.

A quiet placeand A quiet place 2has some interesting developments when it comes to aliens, although their history and movies in general get little to no exposure. Now that the creatures can be altered by the high frequency waves, thanks to Regan’s hearing aid, and the waterfall, will the heroes spread the word to other survivors? Since A Quiet Place, Part IIended on a major cliffhanger, it remains to be seen whether or not this new knowledge will reach a national, if not global, scale in a third film.

