Miles Teller slams presenter, poking fun at his Hawaii assault





Miles Teller was violently assaulted while on vacation in Hawaii (Photo: Getty Images) Miles Teller has spoken out for the first time since he was attacked in Hawaii, to criticize a broadcaster who mocked the assault. The divergent actor was brutally jumped by two men while on vacation in Hawaii with wife Keleigh Teller, actress Shailene Woodley and NFL player boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. Miles, 34, was reportedly punched in the face several times by the men and police are now investigating the incident. SiriusXM host Pat McAfee mocked the incident on Twitter, sharing a clip from WWE Smackdown where a wrestler lands a massive uppercut on his opponent. Pat wrote alongside the video: Wow Miles Teller didn’t even have a bite this hard. The actor caught wind of the message shedding light on his attack and replied: I was jumped by two guys in a bathroom. I’ve never met them before in my life, but your cool wrestling segue buddy. Pat then apologized and replied: Miles .. I apologize for not knowing the whole story. I’m going to correct my position and correct it with that being said, it was a pretty good streak. It was initially reported that the assault on Miles was triggered by an unpaid bill. I was jumped by two guys in a bathroom. I’ve never met them before in my life but your cool wrestling segue buddy Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021 However, his wife Keleigh clarified the circumstances in her Instagram Stories on Friday and wrote: The reported story that Miles was punched in the face for money is completely untrue. Miles was jumped by 2 men we never met after trapping him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to a lot of people and we appreciate your support on Maui. It’s now a criminal investigation [sic]. Despite Keleigh’s claims that Miles was attacked by two men, MPD police only mentioned one assailant involved. Find out more: US Showbiz news

A spokesperson said: Police responded to a report of an assault at a restaurant in West Maui involving a male victim and a responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no other information is available at the moment.

