Friends reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry





Ben Winston, the director of the Friends meeting addresses the rumors that have circulated about the current state of health of Matthew Perrys. The 39-year-old director answered a question during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter regarding Perrys’ health at the time of filming, responding, yes, he was great. Sometimes people can be mean. I wish they weren’t. I loved working with him, he continued. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some good one-liners on the show. I just felt happy and lucky to be in his presence and lead him on something like that. Winston wasn’t the only one involved in debunking the rumors about the actors’ health. On Thursday, Kevin Bright, the show’s executive producer and director, also raised speculation about Perrys’ state of health during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. I talked to him. It was great to see him again, Bright said. And what people say is what people say. I have nothing to say about it except that it was great to see it. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yeah, I think he’s fine. He looks stronger and better from the last time I saw him and excited to move on. The former Friends has been outspoken about his battle with drug addiction over the years, including two stints in rehab while on the show which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. In 2013, it opened at the old residence to help addicts recover. With the help of addiction specialist and interventionist Earl Hightower, he was able to transform the house into a sober living center offering a 12-step workshop and meditation programs. Perry, 51, admitted his struggle with drug addiction had permanently affected his life, including some of his memories. During an appearance on BBC Radio 2 in January 2016, Perry said he didn’t remember turning three years of Friends and was a bit off during that time. When asked what his least favorite episode of the show was, he replied: Oh, my God. I think the answer is: I can’t remember three years. “So none of those. My answer to your question is: somewhere between (seasons) 3 and 6,” he added. In a special moment during the highly anticipated Reunion Special, which now airs on HBO Max, Perry opened up about his anxiety with his former cast mates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. “At least for me, I felt like I was going to die if they weren’t laughing,” Perry said, referring to the studio audience. It’s not healthy, sure, but I would say a line sometimes and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go, like, into convulsions. If I didn’t get the laugh I was meant to have, I would panic. “ “You didn’t tell us that then,” Kudrow interjected. “I don’t remember you ever said that. “Oh, yeah,” Perry replied. “I felt like this every night.”

