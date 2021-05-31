Michelle Heaton: I was on a suicide mission during a battle against alcohol | Entertainment





Michelle Heaton was on a suicide mission during a three-year battle with alcohol and cocaine addiction. The Liberty X singer recently went to rehab to confront her demons who had seen her drink up to two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka virtually every day since 2018 after being rescued thanks to an intervention friends of showbiz. Katie Price led the mission to help Michelle, and alongside her other friends, they not only insisted that Michelle, 41, go to the Priory, but paid for her four week stay to overcome her drug addiction. and alcohol. And speaking of her trip to rehab less than 48 hours after leaving the facility, Michelle burst into tears as she said: I texted Katie while I was at the Priory, You saved me. life. Because the Priory saved my life. What I was doing was a suicide mission. I never really thought, I want to kill myself, but eventually I was killing myself. I called for help when I couldn’t really ask for help. But when you are an addict, you feel like there is no way out. The singer wouldn’t accept how much her addiction had deteriorated until she went to rehab, and couldn’t be more grateful for her caring friends. She added: There was a point where I said, I’m not going. My best friend threw at me and said, Michelle – you’re dying. It was a joint effort of all my dearest friends who wanted me to live. And now Michelle, who has Faith, nine, and AJ, seven, with her husband Hugh Hanley, has vowed to never touch drugs or alcohol again, because she says she is the luckiest woman in the world. world to still be alive. Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she explained: I will never touch drugs or alcohol again because I will die. If I had to have a drink, it would be wasted. Who can say that one glass will not lead to another? I just feel like the luckiest woman in the world because I’m here. I can tell my story in my words and I’m still alive. I have the nicest family and the nicest friends. And I really feel like I deserve a second chance. I will not give up any dreams now.

