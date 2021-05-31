Marvel version of Flash just stole Spider-Man’s worst idea





In the latest issue of Heroes Reborn, it is revealed that the Marvel version of The Flash, The Blur, stole the worst idea Spider-Man has ever had.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Heroes Reborn # 3 and Amazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom # 1 In the latest issue of Marvel Comics’Hero Reborn, The Marvel version of Flash just stole the worst idea Spider Mannever accepted: broadcast their heroes live. With the newly revamped Marvel Universe having the Supreme Squadron of America as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the speedster known as The Blur is now one of the greatest superheroes around. However, he is also the most hyperactive and has virtually no attention span. As a result, he’s apparently decided to live-stream his battles as they unfold. Coincidentally, that’s exactly what Spider-Man eventually stopped doing in the normal Marvel Universe. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. In the recent giant issue ofAmazing Spider-Man: King’s Ransom # 1starring Nick Spencer, Patrick Gleason, Federico Vicentini and Federico Sabbatini, Spider-Man ditched his worst costume ever. It had been given to him by Marvel’s version of Buzzfeed, known as Threat and Menaces, of which J. Jonah Jameson is now a part. While that certainly made him stronger and faster, the reason it was so terrible was that he also streamed all of Peter Parker’s heroes live, as well as making him answer polls and tell stories. jokes submitted by subscribers. In fact, Spider-Man has become a massive sell-off, although he thankfully reached the end of his rope and returned to his old sons in this recent issue. Related: Spider-Mans’ New Venom Suit Is Creepier Than The Original Coincidentally, The Blur does the same inHero Reborn# 3 by writer Jason Aaron and artists Federico Vicentini and Matt Milla. Not only does he have an insane amount of televisions on simultaneously in his apartment, but he also plays, tweets, chats and takes selfies using over 20 different phones simultaneously. However, it looks like life is still way too slow for Marvel’s Flash, which is why he was motivated to broadcast his battles live like Spider-Man did, even taking polls to see how his viewers want. let him bring down his enemies. as the Silver Witch (Wanda Maximoff with the powers of her brother). While very similar, it’s worth noting that it doesn’t look like Blur has any sponsors or any kind of paycheck Spider-Man was receiving. As a result, while Blur’s social media interactions make it less sold than the Webslinger, it is still compromising nonetheless. Regardless of Blur’s extremely fast-paced wit, the live streaming during fights suggests a disregard for what’s going on as there is always a risk that it could be distracting, especially given the hero’s smugness. Not only that, but Spider-Man’s villains are starting to subscribe in order to follow his moves and avoid him, something Blur should be wary of as well. Either way, Spider-Man has already proven just how compromising and distracting live streaming of his heroic feats can be, though it certainly seems to suit the hyperhero a lot more than he did. for Spider Man,who should never have agreed to wear the costume in the first place. That being said, it doesn’t seem like Marvel’s version of Flash received some reason to quit, despite the fact that it turned out to be a really bad idea. Social media and superheroes apparently shouldn’t mix. More: The Marvel Version Of The Flash Just Stole The Forgotten Power From Doctor Strange The Raid 3: Why The Martial Arts Sequel Never Happened

