Your daily horoscope for May 31, 2021 – forecasts for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 to April 20

There is a lot going on behind the scenes that is important to witness as it can set the stage for new starts.

If you’ve let your creativity run dry lately, let your imagination run wild, as you’ll soon be inundated with new ideas. Don’t forget to write them down.

Head here for everything you need to know about being an Aries

Taurus

April 21 to May 21

Are you looking for other people who share your interests? With imaginative focus on the go, you might like to connect with those who enjoy the same arts, crafts, or music as you.

This can be a great time to join a painting group or to enjoy a jam session with a few friends.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Taurus

Gemini

May 22 to June 21

As Jupiter continues to move through an important area, your ideas about what you want to accomplish might expand.

Your dreams can get bigger too, and you might be imagining all kinds of positive scenarios. With some alluring aspects on the go, it’s wise to be practical.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Gemini.

Cancer

June 22 to July 23

If something or someone is making you feel unsure of yourself, it might be because you can’t be yourself with them.

It might leave you longing for a time when you can completely relax. The days to come might see you doing something about it.

Go here for everything you need to know about cancer

Leo

July 24 to August 23

Choose your business wisely because there are some people who can be a pleasure to be there and others who might make you uncomfortable.

Want to find a solution? A close friend might help you see this dilemma from a refreshing perspective, Leo.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Leo

Virgin

August 24 to September 23

A plan could get messed up if you don’t keep track of what’s going on. This can be the case if you leave some or all of the work to someone else and trust them to do it.

There is a potential for misunderstandings and reckless mistakes that could jeopardize its success.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Virgo.

Balance

September 24 to October 23

Your activities for the day may not go as planned. There may be delays or errors that prevent things from going smoothly.

That doesn’t mean you have to ditch them altogether, but you may need to make some strategic changes or just go with the flow for the time being.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Libra.

Scorpio

October 24 to November 22

Ship ahoy! There is a side of you that might want to step back and explore faraway horizons. So what is it that keeps you anchored in your current situation?

It all depends on how much you want to embrace new ideas, explore other cultures, and enjoy new discoveries.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

November 23 to December 21

If your financial situation is an issue, it may be due to unrecognized emotions blocking the flow.

With energies powerful on your financial axis, this may be a good time to reflect on those deeper feelings that could keep your income at a set level.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Sagittarius.

Capricorn

December 22 to January 21

Someone’s words can make you feel emotion in a good way, and maybe that’s because they understand something about you that no one else does.

Want to get to know them better? Your conversations over the next few days can certainly bring you closer.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Capricorn.

Aquarius

January 22 to February 19

You might find yourself caught up in conversations about important times and places and making interesting connections.

Synchronicity may be at work as you find that something that happened then was crucial for you to be where you are today.

Head here for everything you need to know about being an Aquarius.

fish

February 20 to March 20

How creative can you be, Pisces? Whatever others think of your designs, music, artwork, or whatever else you love, don’t let them put you in a box.

It’s time to follow your natural inclinations and let your imagination fly.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Pisces.

