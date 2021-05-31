Sophie Turner Launches Bold New Look With Bangs And We’re In Love





Sophie Turner has always had amazing hair. Her wavy blonde locks are her signature and she always stands out at red carpet events. Considering that a lot has changed for her recently (like a wedding and a new baby), it makes sense that she wants to change her look as well. To the delight of all of us, she took off and did just that, surprising everyone with blunt bangs. The actress took to Instagram to kick off the new look and we honestly couldn’t love her more. “ Ya gal’s BANG’d up, ” the caption said, mocking the American term for bangs.

This is not the first time that the Game of thrones star shook her gaze. In May 2019, she surprised everyone with a very different look – blunt bangs and a shag-style haircut courtesy of stylist Christian Wood. She was promoting her new movie at the time, X-Men Dark Phoenix, and I wanted to make a change. Understandably, the internet went crazy for the new look, but she was back to her usual side within days. Hopefully this look stays a bit longer, because we’re really committed to it.

“When it comes to hair, I’m ready to be more and try some really fun new things because I have a big press year ahead,” she said in 2019. Well, we are. glad to see that she is still having fun with her hair (and looking great doing it). As for what else she’s been up to, the star has been busy spending time with husband Joe Jonas and their new baby girl, Willa. The family celebrated Mother’s Day recently, with Joe gushing from Sophie on Instagram and again on a segment with CBS this morning. “It was amazing” and that the pandemic allowed him to spend a lot of time at home. “It was forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always on the move, I travel and I tour. And be in one place for a good amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and being with my family, my immediate family, this is the time when I don’t think I’ll be back, ”he said.

