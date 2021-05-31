



Photo: Mark Reinstein / Corbis via Getty Images Singer BJ Thomas, the voice behind ’60s and’ 70s hits like Raindrops Keep Fallin on My Head and Hooked on a Feeling died on Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, at the age of 78. According to the New York Time, 2911 Media spokesperson Jeremy Westby has confirmed the singers’ deaths. Thomas is believed to have died due to complications from lung cancer, a diagnosis that the singer revealed on its official Facebook page on March 23. Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the years 1969 Butch Cassidy and the Sundance KidGrammy-nominated, Raindrops Keep Fallin on My Head reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for four weeks, before winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. Bacharachs’ soundtrack for the film would also win Best Original Score. In 2014, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Alternately country, gospel and pop artist, Thomas had 15 Top 40 singles between 1966 and 1977, including Hooked on a Feeling in 1968 and (Hey Wont You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song in 1975, which won the House. the Grammy for best country song in 1976. After finding sobriety and converting to Christianity in the mid-1970s, writes the TimeThomas also found success in the gospel charts, winning four Grammys for Best Inspirational Performance between 1977 and 1981, and winning the Grammy for Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary for The Lords Prayer in 1980. Thomas is survived by his wife 53-year-old Gloria Richardson Thomas; Three girls; and four grandchildren.

