4 luxurious and breathtaking homes owned by rich and famous Bollywood celebrities

We will all agree that home is the only place that gives us peace after a long journey. We could explore different cities, dine in expensive restaurants, and stay in luxury hotels, but only the walls of our own abode can warm and calm us. And we truly believe that every home has a story, but it’s the homes of our Bollywood celebrities that never fail to fascinate and inspire. Their chic places decorated by top-notch interior designers illustrate their history of success and hard work.

From the Bollywood superstar, the quintessential 6-story palace of Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat at the heart of the industry, the Juhu bungalow by Hrithik Roshan, Better, these celebrity houses will leave you speechless and your eyes flashing. Scroll down as we take a look at the famous locations of 4 Bollywood celebrities and you might get some inspiration from their mansions!

# 1. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dream House – Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, is the palace of his dreams. The actor had previously said in a media interaction that he could sell anything in his life but never his house, Mannat. After all, Shah Rukh had bought the place in 2001 for a whopping amount of Rs. 13.32 crore. It is 6 floors and a house facing the sea, which is located at the bandstand.

From top left to right: AbRam praying in the exclusive prayer room; A floor in SRK’s house specially dedicated to the children’s play area; A home theater for the family of moviegoers; and Gauri Khan seated on her luxurious chest sofa in purple hues.

The multi-storey building has two beautiful living rooms, which are connected by elevators. And it is decorated with paintings by MF Hussain, antiques and other valuables. The house also has an entire floor for a children’s playroom, library, prayer room, private bar and kitchen open 24/7. This is one of the most popular homes. expensive and it now costs around Rs. 200 crore.

# 2. Amitabh Bachchan’s Gifted House – Jalsa

Jalsa is the place from where the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, greeted his millions of fans around the world. This is the place that gave him the star feel as his fans gather outside his house just to get a glimpse of him. However, not many people know that this beautiful mansion was not Amitabh’s own purchase, in fact, it was a gift from iconic director Ramesh Sippy for starring in his film, Satte Pe Satta.

Top left to bottom right: Amitabh Bachchan’s exclusive standing desk; Luxury bathroom with marble counter in Jalsa; A wall dedicated to family portraits; A beautifully lit bedroom; A lounge area with the comfortable sofa!

Interestingly, Amitabh’s first house, Pratiksha is located just 1 km from Jalsa. The front of the house is beautifully landscaped with potted plants which give a feeling of relaxation after a tiring day. Jalsa is adorned with mirrored shelves, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass chandeliers, plush rugs, Baroque pieces, spectacular paintings inspired by royal heritage, and traditional high arches. And there is a wall at Amitabh, which is dedicated to carefully selected family photos.

# 3. Villa in the Sky by John Abraham

From supermodel turned actor, John Abraham’s dream house is one of the finest estates. His penthouse facing the sea, Villa in the sky, justifies its name. The 4000 square foot penthouse is located on the 7th and 8th floors of a residential complex in Bandra West.

From left to right: John Abraham’s wooden coffee table; The artistic south-east facing kitchen with focus lamp; Dining table with wooden chairs!

John’s house received the Best House award from the Indian Institute of Architectural Design in 2016. The house costs Rs. 60 crores and was designed by the actor’s brother, Alan Abraham.

# 4.Hrithik Roshan ‘Paras’ beach house

Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan’s beach house, Better, perfectly recounts its unique taste. The mansion is interestingly painted in shades of blue, which describes the personalities of the three Roshan boys – Hrithik Roshan and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

From left to right: a highlighted wall with a world map; Living room with a large red telephone booth; Dining table with wooden chairs; A great swing for endless childhood!

Hrithik has made sure to give his children the best life as his house has a pool table, foosball table and a chocolate vending machine. Now who doesn’t want to live in a place like this!

Well, these celebrity houses are definitely made with larger than life designs, but that’s not the end of the celebrity house series. Stay tuned as there is another part coming up on more celebrity mansions that will leave you speechless.

