



With reviews loving Army of the Dead, some moviegoers wonder why Zack Snyder excels at zombie horror but divides audiences elsewhere.

Besieged Justice League director Zack Snyder recently got the best reviews he’s received in years for Army of the dead, but why the helmsman who divides excels in this genre and divides the public elsewhere? The recent success of Netflix Army of the dead is director Zack Snyders for the first time in Zombie Horror since his remake of George A Romero Dawn of the Dead, and the film has earned the filmmaker some of the best critical reviews he has received since that action-horror released in 2004. Despite Snyder’s achievement Guardians, 300, Steel man, Sucker Punch, and litigation Justice Leaguein the years since Dawn of the DeadArrived in theaters, the director struggled to match the critical acclaim enjoyed by his remake of Romero. Critical success of Netflix release is good news for ambitious Snyders Army of the dead shots of the universe, but the positive reviews have also led some moviegoers to question why Snyder seems so adept at bringing audiences and critics together with zombie horror as his work proves to be a divisor into other genres. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Two potential reasons that might answer this survey are that Snyder has a knack for directing inventive blood – something his choice of comic book adaptations aren't ideally suited for – and that he is good at establishing Strong archetypal characters who are trapped in straightforward, compelling storylines, another strong point his (non-zombie) films rarely use. For example, the convoluted plot of Sucker Punch requires unraveling layers of interlocking dreams and realities, while the story of 300 requires large sections of historical context (not particularly precise). On the other hand, the only explanation necessary to understand the plot of Army of the dead that's why money matters after the apocalypse. The gore issue, meanwhile, is partly an issue due to comic book adaptations aimed at wider audiences, but also a question of whether Snyders' aesthetic violence fits the story. For example, both Dawn of the Dead and Army of the dead feature gruesome and inventive zombie killings, but none of the films claim to be a great philosophical treatise on morality or humanity. They're bloody, fun-filled horror movies, with a James Gunns noir comic book storyline and heist plot lighting up the tones of the two films, respectively. Guardians, by contrast, is one of author Alan Moores' most morally ambiguous and sadly complex works (alongside Jerusalem). As such, the film featuring many consciously cool slow-motion murders contradicts more nuanced source materials about violence and the role it plays in society.Army of the deads many memorable zombies and gore moments make the story more exciting and satisfying, while GuardiansThe latter's bloody moments scramble his message. Meanwhile, the finely sketched figures of Army of the dead and Dawn of the Dead are suitably fleshed out when it comes to zombie movie characters. They are large and archetypal characters, perfect for a story where anyone can die without warning. Viewers don't need to know the heroine of Dawn of the DeadThe story of her life to understand her terror when her bloodthirsty zombified daughter tears off her husband's jugular. In contrast, the deluge of superhero movies and TV series in recent years means viewers want more morally complex comic book adaptations, and a rounded character is more central than ever to the appeal of Batman and the society. Snyders Superman's single heroics won't fly for many audiences in an age when the MCU has made superheroes self-aware, and The boys satirized the MCU in turn, and so on, making the subgenre more and more complex and layered. However, single characters will always be welcome in zombie horror which, along with the subgenres' taste for elegant violence, may explain why Army of the dead helmer Zack Snyder finds continued success in the subgenre.









