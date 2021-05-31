Netflix’s Space Force Season 2 Filming Begins





Space Force actor Tawny Newsome confirms that production of season 2 of the Steve Carell-directed Netflix comedy is underway in Canada.

Space force Actor Tawny Newsome has confirmed that filming for Season 2 is underway. “Did anyone buy a bag of tiny oranges because they’re cuties,” Newsome captioned her photo on Instagram. “Yes, I stole my own legend from stories. I had no idea we were doing grid messages, but Jimmy did so now I can too. Space Force Season 2 let’s go.” RELATED: How Netflix’s Eden Sets Up Season 2 The photo showed Newsome smiling alongside co-stars Ben Schwartz (F. Tony Scarapiducci), Diana Silvers (Erin Naird), Jimmy O. Yang (Dr Chan Kaifang) and Don Lake (General Bradley Gregory). Schwartz also shared the same photo on his Instagram account, with a caption that included two rocket emojis and the words “Season 2”. Season 1 of Space force was inspired by President Donald Trump’s plans to create a sixth military branch focused on space threats and consisting of 10 episodes. While the series was not a big hit among critics, it became one of Netflix’s most popular debuts and was renewed for a second season last November. RELATED: Wookiees, Star-Lord, and Skywalkers Among Rejected Names From Space Forces In July 2020, it was announced that the US military could lose the nickname “Space Force” due to trademark issues. At that time, it was reported that US military attorneys had not yet obtained the Space Force name as a registered trademark. Meanwhile, Netflix had already locked the rights to the name in several countries. In addition to marking Steve Carell’s return as General Mark R. Naird, Season 2 is also expected to see John Malkovich reprise his role as Dr Adrian Mallory, while Norm Hiscock will join the series as a co-showrunner. Hiscock has already worked with Space force creator Greg Daniels on Parks and recreationand King of the hill. Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space force stars Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome. Season 1 is currently available on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a release date. KEEP READING: Netflix Releases Lucifer Season 5B Opening Scene Online Source: Instagram Daredevil’s Worst Enemy Proves How Deadly He Is … With Strange Body Part

