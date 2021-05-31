How the Army of the Dead continues the legacy of George A. Romero

Army of the Dead never shies away from its zombie action. However, his post goes back to a legacy that began with George A. Romero.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Army of the Dead, now in theaters and streaming on Netflix.

Zack Snyder’s Army deaths make no qualms about what it is, an explosive, zombie shoot em up that doubles as a layered heist film. However, as the story progresses, she shares a message about the dangers of greed and how it rarely brings out the best in people. By conveying this message, the film also continues a legacy established decades ago with the father of the zombie movie, George A. Romero.

For decades, Romero’s Dead films have often commented on the state of society at the time of each film’s release. The most popular was the 1978 filmDawn of the Dead. The film is about survivors trapped in a mall during a zombie outbreak and how it parallels the dangers of consumerism. Army of the dead borrows this strategy, right down to its location. But rather than a mall to represent his message, Snyder goes big using Las Vegas as a backdrop to study the dangers that come from greed and vanity.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Werewolves Within Trailer – Meet Your Next Favorite Horror / Comedy Movie

The Greed Clues were born from the orchestrator of the whole Heist, Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada). Appealing to the greed that inhabits everyone, he lures his team to steal $ 200 million from a safe in the undead infested city. But his real goal is to capture a sample of one of the zombies to sell to the government. With the desire of the world power to command his own army of zombies, Tanaka gets a big cut to add to his already enormous wealth. The man in charge of the field operation, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), becomes an unsuspecting pawn as he uses other people’s desire for money to build his team.

The only one for vanity is Dieter (Matthias Schweighfer), a safe who dreams of opening the insanely difficult safe in Vegas. But once he does, he also opens Pandora’s Box as hordes of zombies invade their location, with Dieter dying in the process. That same greed claims the lives of everyone who enters Vegas except Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), who stays for the money and pays the ultimate price for her deal as a survivor housing a bite from the zombie boss, Zeus.

RELATED: The Deceptive Army Of The Dead Trailer Is Perfect Marketing

Army of the deadmakes a point of showing how greed can also, though rarely, bring out the best in a person. For Scott, he wanted money to build a better life for himself and his daughter and to provide a home for the refugees she helps. But since entering Vegas for the money, he has shared the same dark fate as everyone else. Except that Scott was able to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Kate (Ella Purnell)and atone for his own mistakes. At the end of the film, Kate becomes the only true survivor and is also the only one not to join the team for money. Instead, she joins Scott in trying to help a woman who has been trapped somewhere in town.

Because Kate’s decision to join the heist was a selfless choice, she escapes with her life but not without the loss she suffers in Vegas. The film is subtle in its message but, like Romero, uses the zombies as a vessel to tell a story with a subject that speaks to reality. Army of the dead shows how greed and vanity can often corrupt and bring out the worst in a person, making them forget that caring for each other no matter what is most important.

Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighfer and Ana de la Reguera. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

KEEP READING: Zack Snyder’s King Arthur Movie Set To Set In The Old West

Suicide squad photo shows Task Force X Undercover





About the Author