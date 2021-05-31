Matt LeBlanc’s ‘friends’ reunion appearance became a Twitter meme





HBO Max won big on its Friends reunion, getting huge ratings and a lot of streaming audience attention over the past week. But for all of its star power in both the six-member cast and the various appearances of Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and others, the special initially failed to capture the internet’s attention in any way. major: she failed to trigger a meaningful meme. That changed this weekend, however, as a still image of the special and one of the old friends garnered a lot of attention on social media. In a very, very specific way. The Friend in question is Joey, or more specifically Matt LeBlanc. Many netizens couldn’t help but notice a particular position he took while sitting on the sofa in some scenes, including when the group was back in a recreation of the original setting by train. to play a trivia game. To many, he looked like an adult at a family celebration. More specifically for a large group, an Irish uncle at a family reunion. That’s why this image was quickly used as a meme on social media, with people adding ‘Irish uncle’ sayings and phrases to go viral for a very specific meme format. Come to me, what are you studying now? Oh, the law, alright, ah, Jesus, I don’t know who to call, so next time I find myself in a bit of trouble !! pic.twitter.com/i0Nb8R6mzg – sophie (@lyonsteafan) May 29, 2021 Ah nooo Bridie Ah gwan yeah

Sure i’m just the

come in for a cup now

one minute to understand do you have

a catch-up without hearing what

hassle as it happened to- pic.twitter.com/z6xlrRK77J – Aoife (@aoifedevirgo) May 29, 2021 There were many fathers and uncles described here. matt le blanc looks like a guy you’ll end up having a deep conversation with in the resident bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and it gives you the best advice you’ll ever have. you will never see him again, but his wise wisdom will stay with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA – Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like he won the quiz toss and he sent the great-niece with the ticket to collect the prize. pic.twitter.com/66ENcJHySc – Ciarn (@Call_Me_Ciaran) May 29, 2021 matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in elementary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv – ebony (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like the daddy on Christmas who is happy to see you open your presents even though he doesn’t know what each of them is because your mom has them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi – Gem (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021 Many other people, many of whom do not have Irish uncle, also found the photo to be very relevant. He was a very loving meme, all things considered. And after watching it for years on TV, who wouldn’t want LeBlanc to be part of the family?







