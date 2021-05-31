Cruella: the main characters ranked from worst to best

Despite mixed reviews for many of their live-action remakes, The Walt Disney Company continues to produce live-action versions of its beloved classic movies and classic characters. The latest live-action film serves as the origin story for the despicable Cruella de Vil du101 Dalmatiansfranchise.

While fans know and love Cruella, they don’t know why the fashionista who hates Dalmation is the way she is, that is, until now. Villain origin stories aren’t always the easiest, but most believe that Disney manages to pull this one off, creating an interesting cast of characters. And while it may seem difficult to outdo a villain who kills puppies,Cruelladoes just that.

11 Baroness von Hellman

Cruella could be the villain of101 Dalmations,but the villain in her origin story is the one and only Baroness Von Hellman. Portrayed by Emma Thompson, the Baroness is a world-renowned fashion designer who will stop at nothing to be the best at what she does – including murder.

As Cruella / Estella grows up idolizing the Baroness, she soon learns a devastating secret about the Baroness while working for her. Not only is the Baroness the reason Cruella’s mother died, but it is also revealed that she is Cruella’s biological mother who ordered her to be killed when she gave birth. Killing puppies is one thing, but conspiring to kill your own baby is a whole other level of contempt.

ten Gerald

Gerald (Jamie Demetrious) may sound like a well-meaning store manager, but he’s not. He is a manager, or clerk, at Liberty, a store that regularly sells the baroness’ creations. He also becomes Estella / Cruella’s petty boss.

Wanting to put himself on the good side of the baronesses, Gerald will stop at nothing to make sure he sees him in the best light, even if it means throwing the others under the bus. He doesn’t immediately like Estella / Cruella when she starts working and doesn’t even give him the time of day she’s trying to talk to him. Not only that, but he takes credit for his creations, which is one of the worst offenses.

9 Jeffrey

Every villain needs a good right-hand man, that’s where Jeffrey comes in. Portrayed by Andrew Leung, Jeoffrey serves as the Baroness’s assistant and is always there to help with whatever she needs.

A fully-fledged fashionista, Jeffrey is a sensible assistant who likes to be on time. He doesn’t immediately like Estella / Cruella when she starts working there and that doesn’t change. He regularly goes out of his way to remind her of where she stands in the Baroness’s empire and is just a condescending person.

8 Catherine

In the world of Disney parents, Catherine (Emily Beecham) is truly a diamond in the rough, although not perfect, which makes her a complicated character. Catherine starts off as Estella / Cruella’s devoted mother. , who just wants what’s best for her. However, this often leads him to censor Estella and her unique personality in the hopes of protecting her.

Of course, later everyone learns that Catherine only did this because she feared Estella would become like her real mother. Although Catherine genuinely cares about her daughter, she lied, which makes her a dubious character.

7 Roger

Roger could be a major character in both live and animated action101 Dalmations, the story does not revolve around him in Cruella. Portrayed by Kayvan Novak, Roger is only a lawyer working for the baroness.

However, he later becomes a key player in helping Cruella mend the will, leading to the entire von Hellman estate being left to Cruella de Vil instead of Estella.

6 John

Cruellacan be billed as a villain origin story, but it’s also an amazing heist movie, and every heist movie needs an amazing double agent, that’s where John (Mark Strong) comes in. .

Originally a devoted valet and accomplice to the Baroness, John’s true colors begin to appear when Cruella resurfaces and begins to challenge the Baroness. Ultimately, it is revealed that John is the one who saved Estella / Cruella and gave her to Catherine to raise her. His fondness for Estella / Cruella has only grown since then, and he ends up helping her defeat the Baroness once and for all.

5 Horace Badun

Horace Badun (Paul Walter Hauser) hasn’t changed much since fans first met him in101 Dalmations.He’s still the stupid thief they know and love, and yet he’s so much better. For starters, Horace has an incredible bond with a one-eyed chihuahua named Wink. The two are inseparable and might even make a better team than he and Jasper.

He’s also there to make an extremely tense movie laugh with his wild antics. If there is one thingCruellaThe point for Horace is to make him a truly lovable character who cares about his found family and would do anything to help them.

4 Jasper badun

Like Horace, Jasper Badun (Joel Fry) becomes even more sympathetic thanks to his character development inCruella.The film gives Jasper a reason to become a thief by explaining that he and Horace are orphans who have no family to take care of but themselves.

Jasper is a lot smarter this time around, and he’s also one of the only people who isn’t afraid to call Estella / Cruella when she’s impossible and mean for no good reason. He’s definitely the father figure of this little family and fans love him for it.

3 Estella / Cruella

While the movie could be calledCruellaand she’s definitely the main character, she’s not necessarily the best character when they’re all considered together. Still, Estella / Cruella is at the top of the list, in part thanks to Emma Stone’s murderous performance as the iconic villain.

Like many villain origin stories, Cruella has a past that makes her sympathetic to audiences after learning she saw her birth mother kill the only real mother she knew. ThisCruella is more than her cruel past, however. She is also a designer who knows how to make her entrance. She seems to genuinely care about the people around her who care about her, which makes her less heartless than fans once thought.

2 Anita

Anita has always been the favorite of afans in the world of101 Dalmations,andCruellacertainly does not remove that. What’s really fun with Anita this time around is that we see her relationship with Cruella develop.

Anita has been a good person from day one, befriending Estella / Cruella on her first day of school when everyone chose her to be different. And as these two unlikely friends went their separate ways, Anita ended up playing a huge role in getting the world to see Cruella as the fashionista that she is.

1 Artie

Arguably the best character in the newCruellathe film is a character fans have never met before. Portrayed by John McCrea, Artie owns a vintage boutique that Estella / Cruella frequents and is quickly recruited to help him defeat the Baroness.

Like Cruella, Artie is a fashionista in her own right, with a keen eye for what is unique and different. With a team behind him, he helps Cruella go from fashion aspirant to prom star, creating an entire fashion show for her. Not only is he ready to help her no matter what, he’s also the first original character in a Disney live-action movie to be openly gay, which is worth celebrating.

