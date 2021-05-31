Lisa Vanderpump responds to speculation about her appearance





Getty Lisa Vanderpump attends EVINE Live launches new digital retail brand during live broadcast from The Plaza in New York City. Lisa Vanderpump attended a dinner party for a famous friend, and a photo documenting the event got people talking. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed at Mr Chow with his longtime friend Robert Earl – the mutual pal behind his former co-star Dorit Kemsley’s partnership with Buca di Beppo – but after Vanderpump posted a photo that showed her posing with her fellow restaurant legend, fans couldn’t help but notice her face was different. You can see the photo below: In comments on the photo, several followers speculated that Vanderpump’s change in appearance was due to overuse of fillers in his lips. “Too many lips. You are ruining your beauty ”, a follower wrote at LVP. “Tooooooooo A LOT of botox on the lips – duck lips,” another added. “I don’t mean to sound mean, but you don’t look like the Lisa I know,” a third commentator wrote. “A little goes a long way.” Lisa Vanderpump responded to comments on her lips by posting a follow-up photo Vanderpump shared a second post on her Instagram page explaining why she looked different in the photo with Earl. In the second snap, the 60-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” veteran was all smiles as she bared her teeth while looking to the side. “Just for the record, no lip fillers lol,” she wrote. “I think that was a strange light on the way to ride my prince… ha I meant regarding Mr. Chow’s photo before. Several followers praised the smiley, with a writing, “So happy to hear that !!! Your lips are beautiful. “ Others said the owner of SUR did not owe anyone an explanation. “No need to explain. You are lovely ”, another fan Told Vanderpump. Lisa Vanderpump has previously spoken about her thoughts on plastic surgery and what she’s done While Vanderpump has denied receiving lip fillers recently, she has previously shared her thoughts on plastic surgery in a 2018 interview with Buzzfeed News. At the time, she revealed that she only engaged in non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as lasers and occasional fillers and Botox. “I am on television and I am 58 years old,” she said at the time. “My skin wouldn’t be as beautiful as it was if it wasn’t for Dr Simon Ourian.” Longtime fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may recall seeing Vanderpump receiving treatment in the celebrity’s surgeon’s office several years ago. Vanderpump also admitted that she had always been “a little reluctant” to go under the knife, “although she urged anyone who is unhappy with their face to” do so. ” The wealthy restaurateur noted that her busy schedule is proof enough that she has never had an operation as she has never been away from the spotlight long enough to recover. “I’m in front of the camera – I have three shows on the air, I’m in a restaurant every night,” Vanderpump said in 2018. “You could document me pretty much every day for the past eight years. I don’t have time for this downtime. “ READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump blows up Kyle Richards







