Hearing-impaired Taiwanese actor Easton Dong calls the project “Listen Love,” to raise concerns for hearing-impaired students during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Famous Taiwanese hard-of-hearing actor Easton Dong started the “Listen Love” project. TAIPEI, May 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “Listen Love” donation project, led by Easton Dong, a hearing-impaired actor from Taiwan, and co-sponsored by TaerInno, aims to bring transparent masks to hearing-impaired students. Mr. Dong advocates this campaign to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by these hearing-impaired students during the pandemic, and emphasizes the value of fellowship support and benevolence as well as social responsibility. Listen to love Good communication and security protection The Covid-19 pandemic has made people aware of the importance of mutual support and social responsibilities. It is only when people start to communicate and help instead of isolating themselves from each other, that we can finally overcome the pandemic and lead our lives through the post-pandemic era. It is estimated that ten schools of Taiwan, Japan, India, Hong Kong, and the United States will join the “Listen Love” project to collect at least 5,000 high quality transparent antivirus masks. Currently, two schools, the Taipei School for the Hearing Impaired and the Taichung Special School for Hearing Impaired Students, will be the first to receive the free masks; and a total of 500 teachers and students will benefit from this campaign. Now people are invited to join the “Listen Love” project with a small donation to help hearing-impaired students around the world. About the initiator:

Easton Dong is a famous Taiwanese actor and artist. He was nominated for best actor at the “Golden Bell Award”, the highest honor of Taiwan TV and radio programs with his masterpiece Island study (2007). He has also organized a number of art exhibitions. His hearing was impaired due to a cold caught in his youth. Therefore, he understands the learning difficulties of hearing-impaired students in the pandemic and starts the “Listen Love” project. The story continues The idea of ​​transparent antivirus masks: The RTV mask is a 100% transparent face mask essential for the project. It is made of medical grade RTV silicone rubber and its transparency allows people to see and communicate easily. Together with the proprietary microcurrent discharge filter, it can effectively block COVID-19 viruses with a pore diameter of 75nm, which is thinner than that of an N95 face mask. Most importantly, it is reusable with a 3 year lifespan to significantly reduce environmental risks. In addition to meeting the needs of hearing-impaired students, the RTV mask is environmentally friendly. Learn more about the RTV mask: http://rtvmask.com Make a donation: http://short.listenlove.org/donate-us About Us Situated at Taiwan, TaerInno has won numerous design awards, leading to a market footprint in over thirty countries around the world. The awards include the Good Design Award from 2012 to 2014, the Golden Pin Design Award, the Taiwan Excellence Award in 2014 and the Computex D&L Award in 2014. Website: https://listenlove.org SOURCE Listen Love INC.

